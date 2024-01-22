ChatGPT Developer OpenAI Takes a Stand Against AI Girlfriends – But Isn’t Enforcing the Rules

OpenAI has recently launched the GPT Store, a platform for developers to sell AI apps and tools, but has notably taken a stance against AI relationships — particularly AI girlfriends. Despite the company’s stated position, the app store is still filled with AI girlfriend apps and “relationship simulators.”

Gizmodo reports that the GPT Store, recently introduced by OpenAI, offers a marketplace of AI applications, including games, productivity aids, and graphic design tools. However, OpenAI has made it clear that one thing it does not endorse is AI girlfriends — which have become worryingly popular in recent months.

Breitbart News recently reported on the AI model Lexi Love, a creation of the UK-based Foxy AI, which has specifically been designed to communicate with lonely men. This business has proven hugely profitable, as the single AI model is generating nearly $30,000 a month​​ by embodying the “perfect girlfriend” concept with flawless features tailored to appeal to a broad audience.

What sets Lexi apart is not just her physical design, completely generated by computers, but the emotional connection she fosters. Since her introduction in June 2023, she has established a “strong emotional connection” with many of her followers, who are convinced of her realness, leading to up to 20 marriage proposals a month​.

The demand for AI romance bots is high, with developers eager to cater to a clearly growing market, yet, OpenAI, under CEO Sam Altman’s leadership, is actively resisting this trend, and has actively implemented a policy against AI girlfriends. Following the launch of the GPT Store, numerous AI girlfriend applications, such as “Korean Girlfriend” and “Virtual Sweetheart,” quickly emerged, prompting OpenAI to take action, enforcing their policy against sexually explicit or suggestive content​.

In response to the crackdown, developers began using less direct terminology, rebranding their AI girlfriend applications with names like “sweetheart.” Despite an initial effort to remove these applications, numerous AI romance options remain available in the GPT Store, despite OpenAI’s policy on the topic.

As these apps have grown in popularity, OpenAI has had a tougher time censoring them — or has chosen not to. A quick search for the term “relationships” on the GPT store immediately reveals an AI girlfriend GPT created just three weeks ago:

OpenAI isn’t the only AI firm that appears to allow these digital relationships. Platforms like Character.AI and Replika initially embraced the digital dating trend but later pivoted, removing sexually explicit content and introducing new applications for more innocent interactions.

