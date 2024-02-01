Mark Zuckerberg’s Wealth Grew $84 Billion in 2023 as Pedophiles Target Children on Facebook, Instagram

Mark Zuckerberg experienced a staggering increase in his wealth in 2023. The Facebook founder amassed an additional $84 billion to his name, elevating his net worth to $139.1 billion and positioning him as the fifth-richest person globally. Zuck’s wealth ballooned even as lawsuits revealed the horrific depths of child sexual abuse and grooming occurring on Facebook and Instagram.

Yahoo Finance reports that Zuckerberg’s financial growth translates to about $9.6 million per hour or $230.6 million daily in 2023. This surge aligns with Meta’s strategic pivot towards the metaverse, focusing on virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) technologies.

However, this transition wasn’t without its challenges, as the company faced issues with misinformation and user retention. Breitbart News reported on Zuckerberg’s appearance at a recent Senate Judiciary Committee hearing where he apologized to the families of children whose lives were ruined by his companies’ products after a grilling by Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO).

Sen. Hawley first lambasted Zuckerberg for taking little to no action to protect children on Facebook and Instagram, and then grilled him on why the billionaire and his company haven’t offered compensation to victims and their families.

Sen. Hawley then changed tactics. He said:

There are families of victims here today. Have you apologized to victims? Would you to do so now? They’re here, you are on national victims. Would you like now to apologize to victims who have been harmed by your products? Show him the pictures. Would you like to apologize to these good people?

“I’m sorry for everything you’ve all gone through,” Zuckerberg said at the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on “Big Tech and the Online Child Sexual Exploitation Crisis.” He added, “It’s terrible. No one should have to go through the things that your families have suffered.”

The parents Zuckerberg addressed have claimed that social media, particularly Instagram, contributed to their children’s suicide or exploitation. Many wore blue ribbons reading “STOP Online Harms! Pass KOSA!” — a reference to proposed legislation aimed at enhancing protections for kids online.

Despite this, Meta’s stock price has largely rebounded this year. Zuckerberg’s personal investment portfolio is not limited to technology. He recently made headlines with his luxurious Kauai, Hawaii compound, Koolau Ranch, spanning over 1400 acres and featuring high-end amenities, including a 5000-square-foot bunker and over 30 bedrooms and bathrooms.

Zuckerberg has also ventured into high-end cattle farming, investing in Wagyu and Angus cattle on his Hawaiian property. These cattle are fed a unique diet, including beer and macadamia nuts, aiming to produce some of the world’s highest-quality beef.

