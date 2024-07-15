Tech Titans React: Assassination Attempt on Donald Trump Condemned by Silicon Valley Leaders

In a rare display of unity, prominent tech CEOs and billionaires from across the political spectrum have spoken out following the assassination attempt on Donald Trump at his Saturday rally.

Business Insider reports that the tech world was jolted into action on Saturday when news of the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, went public. The incident, which left at least two people dead, including the suspected shooter, and two others critically injured, prompted an immediate and widespread response from some of the most influential figures in the technology industry.

As details of the shooting emerged, social media platforms became the chosen medium for tech leaders to express their thoughts, concerns, and in some cases, political allegiances. The reactions ranged from straightforward condemnations of violence to more nuanced political statements, highlighting the complex intersection of technology, politics, and public safety in today’s digital age. Their response stands in stark contrast to average leftists, who wished death upon Trump by trending the X/Twitter hashtag “How do you miss.”

Mark Cuban, the notoriously leftist billionaire known for his appearances on Shark Tank, was among the first to respond. Despite his hardcore leftist values, Cuban expressed hope for Trump’s safety and praised the Secret Service for their protective efforts. “And let’s hope they catch the idiot who did this. This is not the way,” Cuban wrote on X.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk used the incident as an opportunity to publicly endorse Trump, stating, “I fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recovery.” This sudden declaration of support from Musk was surprising given the CEO’s previous statements about avoiding financial backing of 2024 candidates, but it has previously been reported that he donated to a pro-Trump super PAC.

I fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recovery pic.twitter.com/ZdxkF63EqF — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 13, 2024

Other tech giants offered more measured responses. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said on Threads that he is praying for a “quick recovery for President Trump.” Apple CEO Tim Cook, known for maintaining neutrality in U.S. politics, wrote on X, “I pray for President Trump’s rapid recovery. My thoughts are with him, the other victims and the Trump family. I strongly condemn this violence.”

I pray for President Trump’s rapid recovery. My thoughts are with him, the other victims and the Trump family. I strongly condemn this violence. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) July 14, 2024

Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, broke a nine-month silence on social media to commend Trump’s “tremendous grace and courage under literal fire.”

Our former President showed tremendous grace and courage under literal fire tonight. So thankful for his safety and so sad for the victims and their families. — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) July 14, 2024

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella called the incident a “horrific event” on X, emphasizing that “there is simply no place for any type of violence in our society.”

There is simply no place for any type of violence in our society. Sending my best wishes to President Trump for a speedy recovery and to all those impacted by today’s horrific event. — Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) July 14, 2024

Similarly, Google CEO, Sundar Pichai, wished the former president a “speedy recovery” and added that political violence is “intolerable” and that everyone should come together to oppose it.

The responses also revealed varying degrees of political engagement among tech CEOs. Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff, another extreme leftist, maintained a neutral stance, focusing on healing and unity. He wrote, “May his body be healed, his mind be soothed, and his soul be comforted. May he be blessed with strength and courage, and return to health soon. There is no room in our country for political violence.”

A full and speedy recovery to President Trump. May his body be healed, his mind be soothed, and his soul be comforted. May he be blessed with strength and courage, and return to health soon. There is no room in our country for political violence. ❤️🇺🇸 — Marc Benioff (@Benioff) July 14, 2024

Bill Ackman, the CEO of Pershing Square Capital Management, used the moment to announce his endorsement of Trump for the upcoming election, promising a longer post to explain his reasoning.

I am going to formally endorse @realDonaldTrump. I came to this decision some time ago as many @X followers have already understood from my supportive posts of Trump and my criticisms of @POTUS Biden. The reason why I have not yet formally done so is that I want to explain my… — Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) July 14, 2024

Read more at Business Insider here.

