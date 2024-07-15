Tech Titans React: Assassination Attempt on Donald Trump Condemned by Silicon Valley Leaders

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is helped off the stage at
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar
Lucas Nolan

In a rare display of unity, prominent tech CEOs and billionaires from across the political spectrum have spoken out following the assassination attempt on Donald Trump at his Saturday rally.

Business Insider reports that the tech world was jolted into action on Saturday when news of the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, went public. The incident, which left at least two people dead, including the suspected shooter, and two others critically injured, prompted an immediate and widespread response from some of the most influential figures in the technology industry.

As details of the shooting emerged, social media platforms became the chosen medium for tech leaders to express their thoughts, concerns, and in some cases, political allegiances. The reactions ranged from straightforward condemnations of violence to more nuanced political statements, highlighting the complex intersection of technology, politics, and public safety in today’s digital age. Their response stands in stark contrast to average leftists, who wished death upon Trump by trending the X/Twitter hashtag “How do you miss.”

Mark Cuban, the notoriously leftist billionaire known for his appearances on Shark Tank, was among the first to respond. Despite his hardcore leftist values, Cuban expressed hope for Trump’s safety and praised the Secret Service for their protective efforts. “And let’s hope they catch the idiot who did this. This is not the way,” Cuban wrote on X.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk used the incident as an opportunity to publicly endorse Trump, stating, “I fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recovery.” This sudden declaration of support from Musk was surprising given the CEO’s previous statements about avoiding financial backing of 2024 candidates, but it has previously been reported that he donated to a pro-Trump super PAC.

Other tech giants offered more measured responses. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said on Threads that he is praying for a “quick recovery for President Trump.” Apple CEO Tim Cook, known for maintaining neutrality in U.S. politics, wrote on X, “I pray for President Trump’s rapid recovery. My thoughts are with him, the other victims and the Trump family. I strongly condemn this violence.”

Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, broke a nine-month silence on social media to commend Trump’s “tremendous grace and courage under literal fire.”

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella called the incident a “horrific event” on X, emphasizing that “there is simply no place for any type of violence in our society.”

Similarly, Google CEO, Sundar Pichai, wished the former president a “speedy recovery” and added that political violence is “intolerable” and that everyone should come together to oppose it.

The responses also revealed varying degrees of political engagement among tech CEOs. Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff, another extreme leftist, maintained a neutral stance, focusing on healing and unity. He wrote, “May his body be healed, his mind be soothed, and his soul be comforted. May he be blessed with strength and courage, and return to health soon. There is no room in our country for political violence.”

Bill Ackman, the CEO of Pershing Square Capital Management, used the moment to announce his endorsement of Trump for the upcoming election, promising a longer post to explain his reasoning.

Read more at Business Insider here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship.

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.