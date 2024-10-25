Fact Check: Facebook Plans to Block News Political Ads in Week Leading Up to Election

CLAIM: Facebook will block new ads about politics, elections, and social issues in the week leading up to the 2024 election on November 5.

VERDICT: TRUE. Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta has announced that it will implement a “restriction period” on new political ads in the week leading up to the 2024 election. The company confirmed that from Tuesday, October 29, through Tuesday, November 5, new ads about politics, elections, and social issues will not be allowed on the platform.

This is not the first time Facebook has taken such a step. The company implemented a similar ban on new political ads in the week leading up to the 2020 presidential election. Meta explained the reasoning behind the restriction period, stating that it recognizes “there may not be enough time to contest new claims made in the ads” during the final days of an election.

The announcement has been met with criticism from various groups, with some arguing that the restriction period poses “a serious obstacle to candidates and any groups promoting or opposing ballot initiatives appearing on the November ballot.” Others claim that the ban will only make it harder for certain groups to mobilize voters rather than effectively stopping the spread of misinformation.

Despite the criticism, Meta is standing firm on its decision. The company has clarified that ads that have delivered an impression – meaning they have appeared on someone’s feed at least once – before Tuesday, October 29, can still run during the restriction period. However, major edits to these ads will not be allowed.

It is important to note that the restriction period only applies to new ads related to politics, social issues, or the election. Facebook users can still post about these topics on their personal feeds. But when individuals post about politics, Mark Zuckerberg’s platform bury the posts, reducing visibility by as much as 63 percent.

