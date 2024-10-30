Report: The Kamala Harris Astroturf Machine Manipulates ‘Community Notes’ on Elon Musk’s X/Twitter

An investigation has revealed that the Kamala Harris presidential campaign is deceptively manipulating the “community notes” feature on Elon Musk’s X platform to censor criticism and spread election disinformation.

The Federalist reports that the Kamala Harris presidential campaign has been caught red-handed manipulating the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) in an effort to censor criticism and spread election disinformation. This revelation is part two of an ongoing investigation into how the Harris-Walz campaign is deceptively using online platforms to artificially manufacture consensus and skirt election laws. Previously, the investigation exposed the Harris campaign manipulating Reddit with a sophisticated astroturf machine run off of the Discord chat and community platform.

One specific goal of the campaign, as stated by a user on the Discord server, is to get volunteers to swarm X and “block [community notes] we don’t like.” Community Notes is a feature implemented by X’s owner, Elon Musk, to provide a more neutral way of dealing with misleading tweets. Select users can propose notes to be added to tweets, indicating that the information is wrong, misleading, or requires important context. Other users can then vote on the accuracy and necessity of the proposed notes.

Despite the Harris campaign’s official X accounts being conduits for disinformation and dishonest presentations of the Trump-Vance campaign, virtually none of their false and misleading tweets have Community Notes appended to them. This discrepancy is likely due to the campaign directing volunteers on its Discord server to vote down Community Notes, even when those notes accurately point out the campaign’s deceptive tactics.

The Harris-Walz Discord server also has a “Twitter (X) Community Notes Training” module, which teaches users how to quickly increase their “Rating Impact” to write their own Community Notes with a high enough status. Paid Democrat staffers are writing dubious Community Notes on X to undermine GOP and Trump messaging, then encouraging volunteers to rate them positively.

While X’s Community Notes upvoting system is designed to mitigate political bias better than Reddit’s, the Harris-Walz campaign’s attempt to manipulate the feature hasn’t been as successful. Nonetheless, their actions still grossly violate X’s Terms of Service, which prohibit artificially amplifying information.

Read more at the Federalist here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship.