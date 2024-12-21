Tesla Recalls Nearly 700,000 Vehicles over Faulty Tire Pressure Monitoring System

Elon Musk’s Tesla is issuing a massive recall of nearly 700,000 vehicles in the United States due to a malfunction in the tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) that could fail to warn drivers of low tire pressure, increasing the risk of accidents.

NewsWeek reports that EV giant Tesla has announced a significant recall affecting approximately 700,000 vehicles in the U.S. market. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reported on Thursday that the recall encompasses specific Tesla models, including the 2024 Cybertruck, 2017-2025 Model 3, and 2020-2025 Model Y vehicles.

The root cause of the recall is a defect in the tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) warning light. According to the NHTSA, the TPMS warning light may not remain illuminated between drive cycles, which could result in drivers not receiving timely alerts when their tire pressure drops to hazardous levels. Driving with improperly inflated tires can compromise vehicle control and substantially increase the likelihood of accidents.

To address this safety concern, Tesla has stated that it will deploy an over-the-air software update, a method the company regularly employs to rectify vehicle issues remotely. Additionally, Tesla will send out owner notification letters starting on February 15, 2025, to ensure that all affected vehicle owners are informed about the recall and the necessary steps to resolve the problem.

In the interim, Tesla customers who have questions or concerns can reach out to the company’s support team or contact the NHTSA’s Vehicle Safety Hotline for more information and assistance.

This latest recall is just one in a series of recalls Tesla has faced in recent years. In July, the company recalled over 1.8 million vehicles due to a hood issue that could increase the risk of crashes. Earlier in February, nearly 2.2 million Tesla EVs were recalled because some dashboard warning lights were too small for drivers to easily notice.

Tesla’s highly anticipated Cybertruck, which made its long-awaited customer debut in November 2023, has already been subject to seven recalls. The most recent Cybertruck recall, issued in November, affected around 2,400 units.

