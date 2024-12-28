Pew Research Data: Teens Flock to TikTok and YouTube as X and Facebook Lose Appeal

A recent survey conducted by the Pew Research Center has shed light on the shifting social media landscape among teenagers, with nearly half of them reporting being online almost constantly. Teens are moving away from X/Twitter and Facebook as they continue to embrace China’s TikTok as their platform of choice.

The Pew Research Center’s latest survey, which involved nearly 1,400 teens aged 13 to 17, has revealed some interesting trends in social media usage among the younger generation. The most striking finding is that almost half of the participants reported being online almost constantly, a significant increase from just a quarter five years ago. This trend highlights the growing concern among parents and experts about the potential impact of excessive internet use on teenagers.

Despite the overall increase in internet usage, the survey also showed that traditional social media platforms are losing their appeal among teens. YouTube, which remains the most popular platform, saw a decline in its user base from 95 percent in 2022 to 90 percent this year. However, it still maintains a strong lead over other platforms, with TikTok coming in second at 63 percent.

Interestingly, the survey revealed a gender divide in platform preferences. Teen girls are more likely to use TikTok almost constantly, while boys tend to favor YouTube. This difference in usage patterns may be attributed to the distinct content and features offered by each platform, catering to the varying interests and preferences of the two genders.

Instagram, which ranks third in popularity among teens at 61 percent, has seen a slight increase in its user share compared to last year. Snapchat follows closely behind, with 55 percent of teens using the platform. However, the once-dominant Facebook has been steadily losing its teenage user base over the years. In 2014-2015, 71 percent of teens reported using Facebook, but the platform has now been labeled as an app for “old people,” resulting in a significant exodus of younger users. Despite this, Facebook has managed to maintain its 32 percent share of teen users for the past two years.

WhatsApp, another Meta-owned platform, has experienced a notable increase in popularity among teens, rising from 17 percent in 2022 to 23 percent this year. This growth suggests that large group chats and messaging services are starting to replace traditional social media as the preferred means of communication for teenagers.

On the other hand, X (formerly known as Twitter) has been rapidly losing its teen user base. A decade ago, when it was still called Twitter, the platform was used by 33 percent of teenagers. However, its popularity has now declined to just 17 percent, with a five percent drop in the last two years alone.

The survey also revealed that 95 percent of teenagers own a smartphone, while 88 percent have access to a desktop or laptop computer at home. These figures underscore the ubiquity of digital devices in the lives of young people and the importance of addressing the potential risks associated with excessive screen time and online activity.

