‘Airbnb for Cars’ App Turo Faces Scrutiny After Renting Vehicles Used in New Orleans and Las Vegas Attacks

Car rental app Turo, widely known as the “Airbnb for cars,” has come under the spotlight after the Tesla Cybertruck that exploded in Las Vegas and the truck used in the deadly New Orleans terror attack were both rented through the platform.

Business Insider reports that two separate incidents involving vehicles rented through the car-sharing app Turo have left authorities investigating possible connections between the cases. On Wednesday, a Tesla Cybertruck exploded outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas, killing the driver and injuring seven others. The same day, a truck rented through Turo was used in a deadly terrorist attack in New Orleans, claiming the lives of 15 people.

Turo, a San Francisco-based company often described as the “Airbnb for cars,” allows private car owners to rent out their vehicles to users. The platform offers a wide variety of cars, from everyday Toyotas to luxury Porsches and Teslas. With backing from high-profile investors such as American Express, BMW, and Google Ventures, as well as celebrities like rapper 2 Chainz and various NBA and NFL players, Turo has grown to become a significant player in the car-sharing industry.

In a statement released on its website, Turo confirmed that the vehicles involved in both the Las Vegas explosion and the New Orleans attack were rented through its service. The company stated that its trust and safety team is actively cooperating with law enforcement authorities to provide any information that could assist in their investigations. Turo also noted that they do not believe either renter had a criminal background that would have identified them as a security threat, and they are not currently aware of any information indicating that the two incidents are related.

According to Turo’s terms of service, the company has the “right but not the obligation” to perform background checks:

Turo has the right, but not the obligation, to undertake screenings, checks, and engage in processes designed to (1) help verify the identities or check the backgrounds of users, including driving history and driver’s license validity and (2) verify vehicle details. Turo does not endorse any vehicle, user, or a user’s background, or commit to undertake any specific screening process. Turo may in its sole discretion use third-party services to verify the information you provide to us and to obtain additional related information and corrections where applicable, and you hereby authorize Turo to request, receive, use, and store such information. Turo may permit or refuse your request to book or list a vehicle in its sole and absolute discretion. Turo may, but does not commit to, undertake efforts to ensure the safety of vehicles shared through the Services. We do not make any representations about, confirm, or endorse the safety, roadworthiness, or legal status of any vehicles shared via the Services. Rather, hosts have sole responsibility to ensure their vehicles are in safe and operable condition, legally registered to be driven on public roads, have a clean title (e.g., non-salvaged/non-branded/non-washed/non-written off), not subject to any applicable safety recalls, and otherwise satisfy our vehicle eligibility requirements.

A Reddit thread from three years ago includes horror stories from users that claim to rent cars via the Turo app. One user explains, “I’ve had a renter who had an open warrant for multiple murders. He got arrested in my car for an unrelated reason and they pulled multiple guns out of the car. Car was impounded for 3 weeks.” Another writes, “They do not [do background checks]. I know for a fact. Pulled a guy out of a car with a dui who had a felony warrant out for murder, had just gotten out of prison 6 months prior. Car was impounded. Big ordeal to get it out.”

Shamsud-Din Jabbar, the suspect in the New Orleans attack, has a criminal record showing two prior misdemeanor arrests in Texas in 2002 and 2005 for theft and driving with an invalid license, respectively. However, these offenses would not have necessarily flagged him as a potential security risk during the Turo rental process.

As a rapidly growing tech company, Turo has faced challenges in verifying the identities and intentions of its car renters, known as “guests” on the platform. In a March 2024 filing, the company acknowledged that it has no control over or ability to predict the actions of these individuals and that criminal activity resulting from their actions could negatively impact Turo’s reputation and create potential legal liabilities.

