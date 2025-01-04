4 Cybersecurity Tips to Protect Your Family Online in 2025

As we head into 2025, here are some simple but effective cybersecurity resolutions you should embrace to avoid suffering the same fate as the many Americans hit by hacking, phishing, and identity theft.

2024 was another year full of major data breaches, ransomware attacks, and hacks exploiting trivial software vulnerabilities, impacting both well-resourced companies and individuals. For example, Change Healthcare was hit by ransomware exposing sensitive medical data and causing chaos in hospitals. But even as companies were targeted by massive hacks, sophisticated hacking operations also targeted individuals.

Sometime these take the shape of social engineering cons like crooks that convince senior citizens they are actually chatting with Johnny Depp —with the Hollywood star asking for a loan. But many hacks follow the traditional route of using techniques like phishing to access financial accounts and other private information.

Your family doesn’t have to fall victim to hackers in 2025. Some of the simplest security practices can help keep malicious hackers at bay. Here are five key cybersecurity resolutions to make in the new year:

#1: Passwords on Steroids

Weak passwords are a hacker’s delight. Many people fail to change their passwords even after it has been leaked as part of a data breach. As a rule of thumb, if you are logging into your investment account with the same password as a decade ago, it’s time for a change! The popular website “Have I Been Pwned” is a useful tool to determine if your password is already floating around the web.

A second crucial aspect of good password security is to not repeat the same password across many websites and applications. That way if one password is leaked, you are not vulnerable on every account. Because this can be difficult to manage, consider using a password manager which has the added benefit of generating complex passwords that no crook will defeat.

#2: Make Them Check Twice

For all important accounts — including anything that allows financial transactions — implement multi-factor authentication (MFA), ideally using authenticator apps rather than text codes. MFA makes it much harder for hackers to break into accounts even if they have stolen credentials. Many MFA systems have a “trust this device” option so you aren’t forced to pull out your authenticator app every time you want to access an account from a known and safe device like your home computer.

#3: Keep Everything Patched Up

Keep all software up-to-date and apply security patches promptly. Many damaging breaches in 2024 exploited years-old unpatched vulnerabilities in software ranging from Windows itself to web browsers and other third-party applications. The programs you use every day are frequently updated due to new security threats, but the typical American can be slow to update as it’s a hassle. In 2025, stop clicking “update later” and bite the bullet. The more often you use a program, the more important this step is to complete.

Breitbart News suggests using a program like Malwarebytes to protect against accidentally downloading a malicious file. It is crucial your defensive programs are always updated as well, as they are useless against new threats unless you are running the latest version.

#4: Treat All Phone Calls as Suspicious

Be wary of unexpected phone calls, even if they seem to come from a legitimate source. Some hacker groups are using fraudulent calls as their primary attack vector. Never share sensitive info over the phone without verifying through another method.

As Breitbart News has previously reported, Hackers have begun targeting family members with “grandparent scams” in which they use AI voice cloning technology to call victims pretending to be a loved one in trouble. These calls inevitably result in requests for money or access to sensitive online accounts.

In all cases, whether a caller claims to be a relative, your bank, or anyone else you might do business with, confirm their identity through other means before you take action you’re sure to reget.

While no security strategy is bulletproof, implementing these fundamental best practices can make you and your loved ones a much harder target for cybercriminals. In a threat landscape where even corporate giants are getting brought to their knees left and right, these resolutions are more critical than ever for individuals hoping to preserve their privacy and fnancial security. Make 2025 the year you prioritize getting your cybersecurity posture in fighting shape.

