Fraud Alert: Scammers Pretending to be Johnny Depp Swindle Senior Citizens

A widespread social media scam involving fraudsters impersonating actor Johnny Depp has defrauded elderly Americans of millions of dollars, according to FTC complaints obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request.

Gizmodo reports that the FTC has received 197 complaints nationwide detailing a sophisticated fraud scheme where scammers pose as Johnny Depp on social media platforms, primarily targeting victims in their 60s and older. This type of scam, known as “pig butchering,” typically begins with contact on Facebook before moving to messaging apps like Telegram, WhatsApp, or Zangi.

According to McAfee, Depp is among the ten most popular celebrities whose likeness is used in scam deepfake videos. The 61-year-old actor’s popularity among older generations appears to make him an effective lure for fraudsters targeting senior citizens.

The financial impact of these scams has been severe. In one case from Alabama, a victim reported losing $350,000 of their inheritance. Another victim from California, aged 80 or older, lost approximately $200,000. A Michigan resident in their 70s was defrauded of $175,000 through various wire transfers and gift cards.

The scammers employ multiple tactics to extract money from their victims. Some pose as Depp’s manager, often using the name Jack Wingham, while others claim to be the actor himself. The fraudsters frequently request funds through various payment methods, including Coinbase, Bitcoin ATMs, Zelle, PayPal, and gift cards.

Victims report being manipulated through various false pretenses. In Minnesota, a scammer claimed to need help paying the IRS, successfully convincing the victim to wire $100,000 to a bank in Utah. Other victims were promised romantic relationships, marriage, or investment opportunities in cryptocurrency.

Family members have reported numerous cases where elderly relatives with declining mental faculties were repeatedly targeted. In Alabama, a daughter reported that her 65-year-old mother, showing signs of intellectual disability and early Alzheimer’s, lost $20,000 to scammers who continued to exploit her vulnerable condition.

The emotional impact on victims is significant. A Minnesota woman in her 60s, who lost $1,700 before her bank intervened, expressed profound distress in her complaint, stating she lost not only money but also her self-respect and mental well-being.

Law enforcement agencies note that these scams often involve sophisticated social engineering tactics. Scammers may send photoshopped images of Depp in various situations, such as in hospital stays, to create convincing narratives for requesting money. They frequently instruct victims to keep their communications secret, further isolating them from potential help.

