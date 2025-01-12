Zuckerberg Sanity Tour Continues: Meta Removes Tampons from Men’s Restrooms

Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, has implemented significant changes to its internal and external policies following the recent election, including the removal of tampons from men’s bathrooms.

Fox Business reports that in a sweeping overhaul of its policies, Meta, formerly known as Facebook, has announced a series of changes that mark a significant shift in the company’s stance on various issues. The move comes as CEO Mark Zuckerberg seemingly seeks to align the company with the priorities of the new Trump administration — or wants to create the appearance of doing so.

One notable change implemented by Meta is the removal of tampons from men’s bathrooms across its offices in Silicon Valley, Texas, and New York. The company had previously provided these products for nonbinary and transgender employees who use the men’s room but require sanitary pads because they are women. As part of the recent shakeup, facilities managers were instructed to remove the tampons, sparking discontent among some LGBT employees. The New York Times reported that at least one employee announced their resignation, while others expressed their intention to seek new employment opportunities.

In addition to the changes in bathroom policies, Meta has also ended its biased left-wing “fact checking” program and lifted restrictions on speech across its platforms, including Facebook and Instagram. Zuckerberg admitted that the company’s content moderation practices had “gone too far” and pledged to “restore free expression” on Meta’s platforms. This move has been seen as a response to the changing political landscape and an effort to align with the Trump administration’s stance on free speech.

Furthermore, Meta has announced the termination of its major diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs. Joel Kaplan, Meta’s chief global affairs officer, told Fox News Digital that this decision will ensure the company is “building teams with the most talented people” and that hiring decisions will no longer be based on protected characteristics like race or gender. Instead, the company will evaluate individuals and source candidates from a range of pools.

Meta’s policy overhaul follows a trend among other major companies as they shift away from DEI and related ideologies in the wake of the recent election. The changes have been met with mixed reactions, with some employees expressing discontent and others viewing the move as a necessary adjustment to align with the new political climate.

