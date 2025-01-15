Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta Cuts 5% of Workforce to Begin ‘Intense Year’

Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta is reportedly cutting five percent of its workforce, about 3,600 employees, as the social media giant focuses on terminating low-performing workers.

“I’ve decided to raise the bar on performance management and move out low-performers faster,” Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrote in an internal memo obtained by Bloomberg News.

Zuckerberg went on to say that Meta is anticipating an “intense year” ahead, and will also hone on other initiatives including technology involving AI and smart glasses.

The terminated employees will receive “generous severance,” the Meta CEO added in the memo.

Meta’s move to eliminate low-performing employees comes arrives on the heels of Zuckerberg stunning the world when he announced there would be major changes to content moderation policies on his platforms, citing a desire to embrace free speech and avoid censorship.

Zuckerberg explained that one of his first steps will be axing third-party “fact checkers,” which are notorious for leftist bias. Instead, the Meta CEO plans to implement “community notes,” inspired by Elon Musk’s X platform.

This allows the community of social media users to weigh in on a post that may be misleading or include incorrect information, adding an asterisks to content as a whole.

Additionally, Zuckerberg also recently revealed that his company is terminating its diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs effective immediately, and will instead build initiatives “that focus on how to apply fair and consistent practices that mitigate bias for all, no matter your background.”

This step continues Zuckerberg’s attempt to extend an olive branch to President-elect Donald Trump and the MAGA movement.

Breitbart News recently reported that Zuckerberg wants Trump and MAGA to meet the “real Mark:”

Zuckerberg’s charm offensive has included two meetings with Trump at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida over the past seven weeks, where the two discussed resolving a lawsuit Trump filed against Facebook in 2021 over the blacklisting of his account in 2020. Options on the table include a potential monetary settlement. Zuckerberg also made an appearance on Joe Rogan’s podcast, using the platform to criticize the outgoing Biden administration and praise the virtues of masculinity in corporate leadership. “I do think a lot of our society has become…kind of like, neutered, or like, emasculated,” Zuckerberg told Rogan, who endorsed Trump just before the election. During the interview, Zuckerberg added, “When you’re running a company, people typically don’t want to see you being like this ruthless person.” He added that people who have seen him competing in jujitsu have remarked, “That’s the real Mark.”

