Trump Officials to Receive Secret Briefing on ‘Super Agent’ AI Breakthrough from OpenAI

In a behind-closed-doors meeting, Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, is set to brief Trump White House officials on the company’s latest advancements in AI technology, including chatbots capable of PhD-level thinking.

The Telegraph reports that as Silicon Valley executives gather in Washington for Donald Trump’s inauguration, a secretive meeting is scheduled to take place between U.S. government officials and Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI. The purpose of this private briefing is to discuss the company’s groundbreaking developments in AI technology, specifically focusing on “super agents” and chatbots with capabilities rivaling those of PhD-level thinkers.

OpenAI, a company that has received billions of dollars in funding from Microsoft, has been at the forefront of developing AI agents designed to take on tasks typically performed by human workers. These agents can control parts of a user’s computer or phone to manage schedules, respond to routine emails, and even assist high-profile individuals in managing correspondence.

The rapid advancements in AI technology have raised both excitement and concern among experts and the general public. Supporters argue that these sophisticated AI chatbots will enhance productivity and allow workers to focus on other tasks. However, critics warn that the development of such advanced AI could lead to the displacement of millions of jobs, particularly in creative fields.

Mira Murati, the former OpenAI technology chief, previously stated that many creative jobs that “maybe shouldn’t have been there in the first place” could “go away” as a result of these advancements. The ultimate goal for AI companies is to develop superintelligence, or artificial general intelligence (AGI), which would surpass the capabilities of the human brain.

While Mr. Altman sought to temper expectations regarding the upcoming announcements, stating that AGI would not be deployed next month, he emphasized the significance of the advancements made by OpenAI. In a blog post, the company described the meeting as an opportunity to “preview the state of AI advancement and how it can drive economic growth” with politicians, highlighting the potential for AI to catalyze a reindustrialization of the US in the race against China.

The development of AI superintelligence has also raised concerns among experts who warn of the potential existential threat to humanity if such technology cannot be controlled or falls into the hands of hostile powers. Despite these concerns, technology executives remain optimistic about the near-term advances in AI capabilities and their potential impact on the workforce.

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, predicted that Facebook would soon have an AI capable of effectively functioning as a mid-level engineer.

Read more at the Telegraph here.

