‘Elon Will Soon Be on His Way:’ Trump Urges Musk and SpaceX to Rescue NASA Astronauts Stranded by Boeing

President Trump called on SpaceX CEO Elon Musk to “go get” two NASA astronauts who have been stuck on the International Space Station for months — stranded by Boeing and “virtually abandoned in space by the Biden Administration” according to Trump’s Truth Social post.

President Donald Trump has publicly appealed to SpaceX founder Elon Musk to rescue two American astronauts who have been stranded on the International Space Station (ISS) for several months. The astronauts, Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore, were part of a Boeing mission launched in early June 2024, which was intended to be a short trip. However, due to concerns with the Boeing Starliner spacecraft, NASA decided to keep them on the ISS for an extended period — a situation that has included multiple delays and equipment problems.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, President Trump stated, “I have just asked Elon Musk and @SpaceX to ‘go get’ the 2 brave astronauts who have been virtually abandoned in space by the Biden Administration. They have been waiting for many months on @Space Station. Elon will soon be on his way. Hopefully, all will be safe. Good luck Elon!!!”

The astronauts’ stay on the ISS, which has now exceeded half a year, was originally meant to last less than two weeks. A return mission using a SpaceX craft was scheduled for February 2025 but has since been postponed to at least late March. NASA’s official statement in mid-December indicated that the SpaceX Crew-10 mission is targeting a launch no earlier than late March 2025 to send four crew members to the ISS.

Elon Musk, who has been a vocal supporter of President Trump and has appeared at multiple rallies for the president’s 2024 re-election campaign, responded to the president’s request on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter). Musk stated, “The @POTUS has asked @SpaceX to bring home the 2 astronauts stranded on the @Space_Station as soon as possible. We will do so. Terrible that the Biden administration left them there so long.”

