Creepy Bill Gates Is Shocked that Silicon Valley Is Shifting to the Right

Microsoft founder Bill Gates expressed his surprise at the growing conservative presence in Silicon Valley and is personally committed to engaging with the Trump administration, according to a recent interview with the New York Times.

The New York Times reports that corporate sex pest and extreme leftist Bill Gates admits to being taken aback by the rightward political shift in Silicon Valley. Gates, who has long considered the ultra-woke tech hub to be the home of progressive thinking, stated, “The fact that now there is a significant right-of-center group is a surprise to me.”

Breitbart News previously reported on a Times of London interview in which Gates lashed out at Trump supporter Elon Musk:

“It’s really insane that he can destabilize the political situations in countries,” Gates told the newspaper. “I think in the US foreigners aren’t allowed to give money; other countries maybe should adopt safeguards to make sure super-rich foreigners aren’t distorting their elections.” Notably, Gates has never criticized the actions of leftist billionaire George Soros in distorting elections in America. … Furthermore, Musk recently addressed Germany’s far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party remotely, encouraging them to “take pride in Germany” and not feel guilty for the actions of their ancestors. Gates dismissed Musk’s actions as “populist stirring” and expressed his disapproval, stating, “You want to promote the right wing but say Nigel Farage is not right wing enough… I mean, this is insane shit. You are for the AfD [in Germany].”

Despite backing former Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election, Gates met with President Donald Trump following his victory and found the president receptive to the issues he raised. “I will engage this administration just like I did the first Trump administration as best I can,” Gates affirmed, signaling his willingness to collaborate with the current administration.

Following his meeting with President Trump, Gates expressed his positive impressions to the Wall Street Journal. “I felt like he was energized and looking forward to helping to drive innovation,” he remarked, adding that he was “frankly impressed with how well he showed a lot of interest in the issues I brought up.”

The presence of numerous big-tech CEOs at Trump’s inauguration has caught the attention of many industry watchers. Among the attendees were Apple CEO Tim Cook, who was seated next to Trump’s pick for Homeland Security secretary, Kristi Noem. Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta was among the multiple tech giants that made $1 million contributions to Trump’s inaugural events.

Vice President JD Vance, in a recent interview with CBS News’ Margaret Brennan, made it clear that Big Tech companies remain under scrutiny by the administration. Vance stated, “We believe fundamentally that Big Tech does have too much power, and there are two ways they can go about this. They can either respect Americans’ constitutional rights — they can stop engaging in censorship, and if they don’t, you can be absolutely sure that Donald Trump’s leadership is not going to look too kindly on them.”

