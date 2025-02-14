Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin to Cut 10% of Workforce to Compete with Elon Musk’s SpaceX

Blue Origin, the rocket company founded by Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, has announced plans to lay off 10 percent of its employees to streamline operations and improve its competitive position against Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

The Seattle Times reports that Blue Origin CEO Dave Limp informed employees of the impending layoffs via email, citing the need to reduce bureaucracy and sharpen the company’s focus. The 10 percent cut, which will impact over 1,000 workers across engineering, research and development, and management roles, are part of a broader strategy to scale up manufacturing output and launch frequency.

The announcement caught many employees off guard, with some expressing concerns about the loss of institutional knowledge and the ability to meet ambitious goals with a reduced workforce. Blue Origin, which employs between 11,000 and 14,000 people, including more than 4,000 in Washington state, did not provide a breakdown of how the layoffs would affect its various locations.

The move comes on the heels of the successful launch of Blue Origin’s New Glenn orbital rocket, a milestone that was seen as a step forward in the company’s efforts to catch up with Elon Musk’s SpaceX. However, the company has faced criticism for its slow pace of progress and bloated structure under previous leadership.

Limp, who joined Blue Origin in 2023 after leading Amazon’s devices and services division, has sought to bring a more Amazon-like approach to the company, emphasizing efficiency and rapid growth. This shift in culture has been seen as a departure from the “slow and steady” philosophy embodied by the company’s tortoise mascot and Latin motto, “gradatim ferociter” (step by step, ferociously).

Despite the layoffs, Limp expressed optimism about Blue Origin’s future, outlining an ambitious agenda for 2025 that includes landing on the Moon, delivering a record number of engines, and establishing a regular launch cadence for its New Glenn and New Shepard rockets. He also noted that the company would continue to hire in areas that support its goals and customer focus.

The layoffs at Blue Origin reflect a broader trend in the aerospace industry, as companies grapple with the challenges of scaling up production and achieving profitability in an increasingly competitive market.

Read more at the Seattle Times here.

