Leftist Echo Chamber Reddit Allows Viral Posts Calling for Repeat of French Revolution

Leftist echo chamber Reddit is embracing the French revolution in an attempt to resist President Donald Trump. The platform notorious for its censorship of conservatives is allowing posts calling for violent political revolution in the style of the French “Reign of Terror” to spread virally in the early weeks of the Trump administration.

“They want 1939 Germany, let’s give them 1789 France” is popping up all over the platform, with “1789 France” spiking in Google searches and on X Radar, a feature on X that lets users monitor keywords and track conversations.

The reference to the French Revolution describes the time period between 1789 and the late 1790s, and when French citizens “radically altered their political landscape, uprooting centuries-old institutions such as the monarchy and the feudal system,” History.com notes.

“The upheaval was caused by disgust with the French aristocracy and the economic policies of King Louis XVI, who met his death by guillotine, as did his wife Marie Antoinette,” the site adds.

The historical website goes on to note that while this “degenerated into a bloodbath during the Reign of Terror, the French Revolution helped to shape modern democracies by showing the power inherent in the will of the people.”

The French Revolution notably concluded with the ascent of Napoleon Bonaparte, who seized power in November 1799.

Interestingly, Bonaparte resurfaced in the news last weekend after President Trump issued a social media post that closely resembled a line from the 1970 film, Waterloo, about the former French Emperor.

“He who saves his country does not violate any law,” Trump posted to his social media accounts on Saturday.

Amusingly, President Trump’s post featuring just one sentence from the historical film triggered a predictable wave of outrage from critics and leftists eager to cast him as a budding dictator.

Ironically, the political left’s current call for a French Revolution suggests that they themselves are vying to be dictators.

Reddit has a long history of censoring conservatives, including shutting down The_Donald, an influential community of Trump supporters on the platform. The leftist company censored The_Donald because it claimed users made threats of violence — although no Trump supporters threatened a new Reign of Terror as leftists are today.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.