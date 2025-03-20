Vancouver Auto Show Pulls Tesla Exhibit over ‘Safety Concerns’

The Vancouver International Auto Show has removed the event’s Tesla exhibit due to safety concerns amid the string of domestic terrorism attacks against Elon Musk’s company.

“The Vancouver Auto Show’s primary concern is the safety of attendees, exhibitors, and staff,” Eric Nicholl, executive director of the event, said in a statement, according to a report by the Hill.

“This decision will ensure all attendees can be solely focused on enjoying the many positive elements of the event,” Nicholl added. Before being pulled from the auto show, Tesla was reportedly given multiple opportunities to remove itself from the event.

Meanwhile, some Canadians are engaging in a “Tesla Takedown” campaign, urging Tesla owners to sell their vehicles and their stock in the company in protest of Musk, who is also the head of President Donald Trump’s administration’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Canadian electric utility BC Hydro has also removed Tesla from pulled its electrical vehicle rebate program.

Musk has reacted to the adversity, saying he is facing backlash due to his efforts in finding and stopping U.S. government fraud and waste. “When you take away people’s fraud, the money they’re receiving fraudulently, they get very upset, and they basically want to kill me because I’m stopping their fraud,” Musk told Fox News’ Sean Hannity on Tuesday.

“They want to hurt Tesla because we’re stopping this terrible waste and corruption in the government,” the SpaceX CEO continued. “And, well, I guess they’re bad people. Bad people do bad things.”

“It’s really come as quite a shock to me that there is this level of real hatred and violence from the left,” Musk added. “I thought the left, you know, Democrats, were supposed to be the party of empathy, the party of caring. And yet they’re burning down cars. They’re firebombing dealerships. They’re firing bullets into dealerships. They’re just smashing up Teslas.”

Notably, Musk’s comments also come as Tesla dealerships and vehicles have faced attacks involving vandalism and fires across the country.

On Tuesday, an arson attack was carried out on the Tesla Collision Center in Las Vegas, resulting in numerous Tesla EVs being fully engulfed in flames — an incident authorities are calling a “targeted attack,” which prompted the FBI to join the investigation.

Last week, an arsonist doused a Tesla EV with gasoline and set it on fire in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood. Police said the suspect poured gasoline on a Tesla Model S sedan and lit it on fire before running away.

A few weekends ago, six Cybertrucks were reportedly spray painted with profanity and swastikas at a Tesla dealership in Lynnwood, Washington.

In a separate incident that same weekend, four Tesla Cybertrucks were damaged or destroyed in a fire at a parking lot in Seattle on Sunday night, sparking questions as to whether it was an arson attack aimed at Musk. The incident is still under investigation.

These attacks came after a Tesla Cybertruck was seen fully engulfed in flames in front of Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada, on New Year’s Day, with authorities calling the incident an “active crime scene.”

