Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez Send Out Wedding Invitations After 2-Year Engagement

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his fiancé Lauren Sanchez have reportedly sent out their wedding invitations after being engaged for nearly two years with much anticipation and speculation as to when the event would be happening.

“After a nearly two-year engagement, Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez have sent out formal invitations for a wedding this summer in Venice, per sources familiar,” Puck News reporter Dylan Byers revealed in a Saturday X post.

After getting engaged in May 2023, Bezos and Sanchez’s wedding is set to take place in Venice, Italy, sometime over the summer, sources told Page Six.

The outlet added that rumors have been circulating that the couple will wed in June on their $500 million yacht off the coast of Italy.

Bezos reportedly proposed to Sanchez when she was “blacked out a bit” during a trip overseas for the Cannes Film Festival.

The billionaire presented Sanchez with a cushion-cut diamond — estimated to be around 30 carats, and suspected to cost somewhere between $3 and $5 million — set on a four-prong platinum mounting, according to a report by People.

Page Six, however, reports the diamond ring is around 20-carats with an estimated cost of around $2.5 million.

An engagement party on their mega yacht followed in August 2023 in Positano, Italy, where the pair was joined by guests including Bill Gates, Ari Emanuel, Leonardo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, Queen of Jordan Rania Al Abdullah, and Kris Jenner.

While the couple began dating in 2019, they initially avoided being seen together, as their own divorces had not yet been finalized, Page Six noted.

In late December, Bezos and Sanchez were rumored to be preparing for a wedding before the end of the year in Aspen, Colorado, but the Washington Post owner denied the claims, calling them “completely false,” adding that the old adage “don’t believe everything you read” is truer today than ever before.

That following month, the pair was seen attending President Donald Trump’s inauguration in Washington, D.C.

As for Sanchez, she plans to blast off into space on a Blue Origin rocket manned by an all-female crew with singer Katy Perry, CBS Mornings co-host Gayle King, other women this spring.

