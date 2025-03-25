Fitness Influencer’s ‘Morning Routine’ Goes Viral Sparking Mockery

Fitness influencer Ashton Hall went viral on social media for posting a video montage of what he claims is his morning routine between 3:52 a.m. and 9:26 a.m. In one clip, Hall is seen pouring an entire bottle of Saratoga Spring Water into a bowl of ice and submerging his face into it, before later bizarrely rubbing a banana peel over the skin of his face.

At the time of this writing, the video — posted on X alongside the caption, “The morning routine” — garnered 724.3 million views, 215,000 likes, 117,000 bookmarks, and 77,000 re-posts.

Social media users rushed to the comment section of the video expressing anger, mockery, and condemnation of the influencer’s narcissism.

“Dudes been up for 2 hours and did a few push-ups and mainly stared into the mirror,” one X user critiqued.

“You have no reason to wake up at 3 am c’mon dude,” another wrote.

“When I see vids like this, I think about how many times it took to start/stop and set up the camera,” a third shared.

“Extremely gay. This guy sucks all the cocks,” another X user proclaimed.

“You’re a chick at this point, all that preparation to just stay in the closet,” another commented.

“Bro was in the air for 4 minutes,” another pointed out, sharing screenshots from the video that showed the time on the screen jumped by four minutes while Hall was jumping into the pool.

“Man washed his face 67 times before 10am and is afraid to eat a banana like a man,” another assessed of the fitness influencer’s morning routine.

“I’m not saying this doesn’t take discipline. I am a lot more impressed by the dad of 2+ kids, who meal preps on Sunday and gets to the gym 5-6 days a week while working a full-time job. What you showed me here is a dude with no responsibilities rubbing a banana peel on his face,” another reacted.

“This shit is easy when you have 0 responsibility and live in a cheap apartment,” another echoed, adding, “Nothing impressive here.”

“Show me another video of a Mother waking up at 5:30am prepping their children meals and their clothes whilst dad is picking their child up out of bed and bringing them to the lounge to gently wake them in the midst of himself showering and getting ready for work,” the X user added.

“None of this looks realistic,” another said. “Just performative (for likes and clicks) but nothing that seemed genuine.”

“To any young men watching this: This is not what being a man is. This is a selfish, self centered egotist obsessed with his own existence,” another X user declared, before advising, “Get yourself a trade. Work with your hands. Build things. Get out into the community and do charity work.”

Popular Youtuber and Twitch streamer Asmongold also reacted to Hall’s morning routine video, stating, “Man, this has got to be satire, right? I don’t know.”

“So many people are mad about this guy,” the Youtuber further observed, before noting that Hall has apparently “spawned” an “entire genre of content.”

“I bet a lot of these guys got rich and famous from making videos about themselves looking rich and famous,” Asmongold surmised. “So it’s like a self-fulfilling prophecy: You just keep making videos about yourself being rich and famous, and eventually it just happens.”

Digital creator and cosplay enthusiast Anna Ullmann spoofed the fitness influencer’s video, posting her own amusing and satirical “morning routine.”

