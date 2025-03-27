‘Studio Ghibli’ Memes of Donald Trump Break the Internet

OpenAI’s ChatGPT recently launched a feature that allows users to generate AI images in the familiar art style of Studio Ghibli, a famous Japanese animation studio. Social media users immediately began circulating memes depicting iconic moments from President Donald Trump’s legendary political career.

Studio Ghibli, a popular Japanese animation studio founded in 1985 in Tokyo, is known for films including My Neighbor Totoro (1988), Kiki’s Delivery Service (1989), Spirited Away (2001), Howl’s Moving Castle (2004), and Ponyo (2008).

Now, President Trump and others have received a Studio Ghibli-style makeover in a new AI trend that is sweeping X.

“The most iconic photos and memes in history,” one X user wrote, sharing a photo of Studio Ghibli-style remake of President Trump’s legendary response to surviving an assassination attempt on July 13, 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania, after being struck in the ear with a bullet.

Another AI-generated image amusingly shows Elon Musk leaping for joy during President Trump’s iconic return rally on October 6, 2024 in Butler.

One Studio Ghibli-style photo depicts another famous moment from the 2024 campaign trail: President Trump speaking with podcast powerhouse Joe Rogan during an interview on The Joe Rogan Experience, less than two weeks before Election Day.

Another, rather endearing image, showed President Trump dancing while wielding a sword during his January 2024 inauguration after winning the November election in a landslide victory that included not only the Electoral College, but the popular vote and every swing state in the country as well.

One ChatGPT Studio Ghibli-style cartoon depicted President Trump and Vice President JD Vance’s recent heated conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office.

Another AI-generated photo depicts President Trump on Inauguration Day, after being sworn in for his second term, signing his “Restoring Names That Honor American Greatness” executive order, which, in part, renames the Gulf of Mexico to Gulf of America.

Other images show Trump handing out fries from a McDonald’s drive-through window on the 2024 campaign trail, as well as the president sitting next to Musk inside a red Tesla.

ChatGPT Studio Ghibli-inspired images also showed famous moments from the president’s first term in office, including one photo depicting a moment of tension at the G7 summit in 2018, when then-Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel leaned on a table and glared at Trump while world leaders crowded around.

Another image depicts President Trump standing before a fast-food spread inside the White House in 2019, before being joined by Clemson University’s football team to celebrate their win over Alabama in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Other photos depict President Trump’s friendship with the late Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, as well as the lovable moment in 2017, when the U.S. president looked toward the sky during a Solar Eclipse.

Although the Studio Ghibli filter is being used on many different pictures, none can match the emotion and hilarity of our President’s greatest moments transformed into anime.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.