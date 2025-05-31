Consumer Alert: DMVs Across the Country Warn of Fake Text Scam Targeting Drivers

Departments of Motor Vehicles (DMVs) in multiple states are alerting drivers about a new wave of fraudulent text messages designed to trick recipients into revealing their personal and financial information.

As digital scams are becoming increasingly sophisticated, the latest round of phishing attempts is targeting unsuspecting drivers across the United States. DMVs in at least three states — New York, Florida, and California — have reported a surge in fake text messages that employ fear tactics to deceive recipients into divulging sensitive data.

These fraudulent text messages, known as “smishing” or SMS phishing, falsely claim that the recipient has unpaid fees for traffic violations and threaten severe consequences, such as additional fines and the suspension of driving privileges, if the individual fails to comply with the demands. However, these texts do not originate from any official government agency and are part of a growing trend of scammers masquerading as legitimate entities to exploit unsuspecting victims.

The rise of smishing scams has been a cause for concern among law enforcement agencies and consumer protection organizations. Earlier this year, similar fraudulent messages inundated users’ inboxes, claiming unpaid toll fines and requesting personal information to resolve the non-existent issue. The prevalence of these scams prompted intervention from both the FBI and the FTC, who issued warnings to the public about these deceptive practices.

The scale of the problem is staggering. According to Robokiller, a spam-blocking company, Americans received an astounding 19.2 billion automated spam texts in April 2023 alone, equating to nearly 63 spam texts for every individual in the country. These messages go beyond mere inconvenience, as they have a significant financial impact on victims. The FTC’s annual Data Book revealed that in 2024, Americans reported losing over $12 billion to fraud, a shocking increase of $2 billion from the previous year.

To avoid falling prey to these digital thieves, experts recommend several precautionary measures. Firstly, individuals should register their phone numbers with the National Do Not Call Registry to reduce the number of unsolicited calls and texts they receive.

Secondly, it is crucial to avoid clicking on links in texts from unfamiliar phone numbers, as these may lead to malicious websites designed to steal personal information.

Lastly, maintaining a healthy level of skepticism is essential, particularly when a message requests sensitive data such as social security numbers, credit card details, or login credentials.

