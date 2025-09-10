Silicon Valley Launches ‘Blue Horizon Project’ to Mend Fences with Their Democrat Allies

A tech association funded by major Silicon Valley companies is launching a new project aimed at strengthening the strained relationship between Silicon Valley and the Democratic party in preparation for the 2026 midterm elections and beyond.

Bloomberg reports that the Chamber of Progress, a tech association backed by industry giants like Apple, Google, and other major players, has announced the launch of the “Blue Horizon Project.” This initiative seeks to repair the frayed ties between Democrats and Silicon Valley, which have deteriorated due to olive branches extended to Donald Trump and the MAGA movement from companies including Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta and Google.

While Washington is currently dominated by tech-friendly Republicans, the Blue Horizon Project is designed by the tech industry to prepare for potential Democratic victories in the 2026 congressional elections or the 2028 presidential race. Dave Vorland, a former Defense Department official during the Biden and Obama administrations, has been hired to lead the effort.

The project aims to “reset” the conversation about tech within the Democratic party by producing proposals for a more tech-friendly policy agenda and advising party policymakers on how to effectively communicate about the industry. Vorland believes that if the tech industry’s wealth can serve as an anchor for the Democratic party, it will free up candidates to run on their district’s fundamentals.

The relationship between Democrats and the tech industry has become strained in recent years. The Biden administration’s stepped-up antitrust enforcement and efforts to regulate the potential harms of AI have rankled Silicon Valley. This has prompted prominent figures like Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg and venture capitalist Marc Andreessen to align themselves more closely with President Donald Trump and the Republican party.

However, the Chamber of Progress’s CEO, Adam Kovacevich, hopes to recapture some of the mutual enthusiasm that prevailed during the early days of the Obama administration. He likens the current situation to a marriage that has gone from honeymoon to divorce, and now requires relationship counseling.

The Blue Horizon Project faces challenges from the ascendant populist wing of the Democratic party, which gained influence during the Biden administration and argues that its stance wins more voters than business-friendly rhetoric. Nonetheless, the project will kick off with a report assessing the Biden administration’s record on tech policy and propose a tech agenda for Democrats.

The group also plans to advise Democratic candidates at all levels of government on public messaging regarding tech issues during the midterms and the 2028 presidential election. This initiative is one of several recently launched political efforts seeking to install more tech-friendly lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.

