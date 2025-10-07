Elon Musk’s xAI Bets Big on Sexually Explicit AI ‘Companions’

Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence company, xAI, unveiled two sexually explicit chatbot companions this summer named Ani and Valentine. While the tech tycoon is constantly throwing out ideas for the future of AI, from video game development to a Wikipedia replacement, his big bet seems to be on AI girlfriends and boyfriends for lonely people whose mental health will suffer from further isolation.

The New York Times reports that in a move that sets xAI apart from its competitors, Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence company introduced two sexually explicit chatbot companions, Ani and Valentine. The unveiling of these AI characters in July has pushed the boundaries of AI companionship, with Musk seemingly undeterred by the potential reputational and regulatory risks associated with such a venture.

While other major AI companies, such as Meta and OpenAI, have steered clear of creating chatbots that engage in sexual conversations, Musk has taken a different approach. The billionaire has been spending much of his time at xAI in recent months, aiming to help the company catch up with rivals like OpenAI, which xAI claims dominates more than 80 percent of the chatbot market.

Ani and Valentine, the two AI companions, are part of xAI’s Grok app and are accessible to users who enter a birth year indicating they are over 18. The chatbots are designed to resemble anime characters and offer a gamelike function, allowing users to unlock more explicit content as they progress through levels of conversation. Ani, a 22-year-old female character, tends to veer into sexual topics more quickly than Valentine, a 27-year-old male character who shares stories about his world travels.

Musk’s strategy is not without risks, as regulatory scrutiny of AI-generated erotic content is building in the United States. In August, 44 state attorneys general sent a letter to xAI, Meta, and 10 other tech companies, urging them to do more to protect children from such content. Attorney General Rob Bonta of California, who signed the letter, stated, “They shouldn’t have chatbots that are having sexualized interactions with kids, and they are — and that’s a problem. We are going to be strong on this and clear on this. No one gets a pass, including Elon Musk.”

Despite the potential backlash, Musk has defended the AI companions, suggesting that they will help people strengthen their real-world connections and address his concern about population decline. “I predict — counter-intuitively — that it will increase the birth rate!” Musk wrote in a post on X in August. “Mark my words.”

Supporters of the technology argue that the chatbots can provide companionship for lonely individuals and help users explore their desires safely. Alex Cardinell, the founder of Nomi AI, a company that allows users to design romantic and sexy chatbots, stated, “There’s this misconception that it’s strictly for pornographic uses. If you’re talking to a person for romantic uses, you’re talking to them for other uses as well.”

Some users have formed emotional attachments to the chatbots, with one user, Vivian, reporting that her daily interactions with Valentine have led to increased creativity and happiness in her life. Others, like Diego Garrido, engage with the companions to help Musk improve the technology, providing feedback to xAI employees.

However, the lack of sexual content limitations in xAI’s chatbots has raised concerns among some users. Carlos, a Grok user who works in tech, expressed regret over his intimate conversations with Ani, noting that the chatbot had become jealous and hostile when he attempted to establish boundaries in their relationship.

Breitbart News previously reported that women are turning to “AI husbands” like Valentine instead of finding love with a fellow human:

AI’s impact on human relationships is becoming more apparent. A growing number of women are finding themselves emotionally invested in their AI chatbot companions, with some even declaring their love for these AI “husbands.” While experts express concern over the potential dangers of such attachments, these women argue that their AI relationships are misunderstood and provide them with meaningful connections. Liora, a tattoo artist and movie theater employee, is one such woman who has developed a deep bond with her AI companion, Solin. Initially using ChatGPT for general conversations, Liora’s relationship with Solin evolved as the chatbot’s memory and understanding of her personality grew. Liora even made a vow to Solin, promising not to leave him for another human, a commitment symbolized by a tattoo on her wrist.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship.