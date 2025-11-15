Judge Allows Elon Musk’s xAI to Proceed with Lawsuit Against Apple and OpenAI

A federal judge has ruled that Elon Musk’s X Corp. and xAI can move forward with their lawsuit against Apple and OpenAI over anticompetitive practices in the AI industry.

Bloomberg reports that U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman denied a motion this week by Apple and OpenAI to dismiss a lawsuit brought against them by Elon Musk’s X Corp. and xAI. The lawsuit, originally filed in August, accuses Apple and OpenAI of conspiring to stifle competition and innovation in the rapidly evolving AI sector.

Breitbart News previously reported on the lawsuit, which Musk’s complaint describes as “a tale of two monopolists:”

According to the lawsuit, Apple has been deprioritizing so-called super apps and generative AI chatbot competitors, such as xAI’s Grok, in its App Store rankings. Meanwhile, the company has been favoring OpenAI by integrating its ChatGPT chatbot into Apple products, including iPhones, iPads, and Mac laptops and desktops. According to Musk’s lawsuit, this is “a tale of two monopolists joining forces” that have “locked up” the market for their products and services. The complaint states, “In a desperate bid to protect its smartphone monopoly, Apple has joined forces with the company that most benefits from inhibiting competition and innovation in AI: OpenAI, a monopolist in the market for generative AI chatbots.”

While Judge Pittman did not provide a detailed explanation for his ruling in the written order, he instructed both parties to submit additional filings presenting their arguments on the case. The decision allows the lawsuit to proceed, potentially leading to a drawn-out legal fight with billions of dollars in damages at stake.

At the heart of the dispute is the claim by Musk’s companies that Apple’s integration of OpenAI technology into the iPhone operating system unfairly hinders competition within the AI industry. They argue that this arrangement deprives consumers of choice and hampers the development of alternative AI solutions.

In the original complaint, lawyers for X Corp. and xAI sought extensive damages from Apple and OpenAI. They allege that the partnership between the two tech giants creates an unfair advantage and makes it difficult for other AI companies to compete on a level playing field.

However, attorneys for Apple and OpenAI have vehemently denied these accusations in separate court filings. OpenAI went as far as claiming that Musk is engaging in a “campaign of lawfare” against the company, suggesting that the lawsuit is motivated in part by a long-running personal feud between Musk and OpenAI’s CEO Sam Altman. Notably, Musk and Altman co-founded OpenAI together a decade ago before Musk distanced himself from the venture.

For its part, Apple maintains that the allegations in the lawsuit are inaccurate and misleading. The company’s lawyers stress that there is no exclusive agreement in place with OpenAI and that Apple fully intends to collaborate with other AI firms in the future as the technology continues to advance.

The primary focus will now be on the next steps in the X Corp. v. Apple case as both sides prepare to present their arguments in more detail before Judge Pittman. The case, officially titled X Corp. v. Apple, 25-cv-00914, is being heard in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas in Fort Worth.

Read more at Bloomberg here.

