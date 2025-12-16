Report: Elon Musk Is Funding Republican Campaigns in 2026 Midterms

Elon Musk has reportedly started funding the House and Senate campaigns of Republicans for the 2026 midterms, signaling that the SpaceX CEO’s relationship with President Donald Trump has improved since their tumultuous split this past summer.

Musk, who attempted to launch a third party earlier this year, appears to have had a change of heart, as he is now cutting large checks to help the GOP secure congressional seats in next year’s midterm elections, two sources familiar with the matter told Axios. The amount Musk is donating to help Republicans stop Democrats from reclaiming a majority in Congress will not be revealed until next month, when campaign finance reports are released.

Moreover, the Tesla CEO has conveyed he will donate more throughout the 2026 election cycle, the sources added. Notably, Musk’s recent donations arrive on the heels of his dinner with Vice President JD Vance.

The billionaire’s return to the Republican Party fold comes months after his messy public fallout with the president in June, after Musk left the administration’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) in May. Sources claim Musk has since moved on from his quarrel with President Trump, adding that while the two men may not become as close as they once were, they now “speak occasionally.”

Moving forward, the SpaceX CEO is looking to position himself as a traditional Republican donor who helps fund GOP candidates’ campaigns and super PACs, the sources said.

In late September, President Trump and Musk were seen together for the first time since their summer breakup at a memorial for Turning Point USA founder and free speech martyr Charlie Kirk.

Two months before Kirk’s horrific September 10 assassination, the conservative icon had expressed his desire to see President Trump and Musk reunite, saying that he believed it would inevitably happen. “It might seem as if this is irreconcilable,” Kirk said in July, adding, “But President Trump has a rather dramatic and telling track record of being able to reconcile and work with people that were otherwise considered to be sworn enemies of MAGA.”

“In politics, sometimes, it requires sharp elbows, it requires the capacity to throw a couple jabs,” Kirk continued. “It’s all part of the Trump story. Sometimes things get very heated, and then there’s a reconciliation — a reproachment.”

“I think Elon and Trump will reconcile,” the Turning Point USA founder asserted.

In an apparent nod to Kirk’s wish, both the White House and Musk shared a photo of the two men sitting together at the slain conservative’s memorial in X posts, writing, “For Charlie.”

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.