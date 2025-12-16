Trump Administration Plans to Attract AI Talent with ‘Tech Force’ Initiative

The Trump administration plans to attract AI talent to address the complicated problems within the federal government with the “U.S. Tech Force,” a new early career hiring and talent development program aimed at bringing more technology

Reuters reports that in a bid to modernize government systems and maintain a competitive edge in the global tech race, the U.S. government has unveiled its latest initiative – the “U.S. Tech Force.” Spearheaded by the Office of Personnel Management (OPM), this program seeks to address the technical and early career talent gap across various government agencies, particularly in the realm of AI.

OPM Director Scott Kupor emphasized the significance of this move, stating, “If you’re thinking about, long term, a career in technology, there is no bigger and more complex set of problems than we face in the federal government.” The U.S. Tech Force aims to recruit an initial cohort of 1,000 early career professionals, including software engineers, data scientists, project managers, and AI experts, who will be placed across government agencies for a two-year program.

The Trump administration has been proactive in its efforts to implement AI and modernize systems across the federal government. Earlier this year, the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) was launched under Elon Musk, although officials have recently stated that it is no longer operating as a “centralized” organization. In July, President Donald Trump also signed an AI action plan, which outlined initiatives and policy recommendations to foster U.S. AI infrastructure and reduce regulation to enhance the nation’s competitiveness.

Members of the U.S. Tech Force will work directly with individual agencies on projects determined by agency leadership. These projects may include incorporating advanced AI into drones and other weapons at the Department of Defense, building out the Trump Accounts platform at the Internal Revenue Service, and using AI to improve intelligence at the State Department.

To ensure a rigorous selection process, OPM will conduct an initial review and technical assessment of applicants before recommending approved candidates to agencies for final interviews and hiring decisions. Applications for the program have already opened, with OPM aiming to have most members of the first cohort placed in roles within the first quarter of 2026.

The US Tech Force program will also feature speaker events with Silicon Valley CEOs and other executives, as well as partnerships with around 25 tech companies, including Microsoft, Adobe, Amazon, Meta, and xAI, to provide mentorship and career planning advice to cohort members. Upon completion of the two-year program, a job fair will be held to offer participants access to both public and private sector opportunities.

Recognizing the intense competition for talent in the tech industry, the U.S. government has taken steps to ensure competitive compensation for U.S. Tech Force members. Salaries are expected to range from approximately $130,000 to $195,000. Director Kupor emphasized the importance of offering competitive salaries, stating that the program aims to provide participants with the opportunity to learn, tackle complex problems, and ultimately maximize their financial opportunities, whether they choose to remain in the public sector or return to the private sector.

