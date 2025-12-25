AI-Powered Forgeries Plague Art World

The art world is grappling with a new wave of forgeries as fraudsters leverage advanced AI tools to create convincing fake documents, posing a significant challenge to the industry’s long-standing battle against counterfeits and deception.

The Financial Times reports that the art market has long been plagued by forgeries and fraud, with counterfeiters employing various techniques to deceive collectors, insurers, and experts. However, the recent emergence of sophisticated AI technology has given rise to a new generation of forgers who are exploiting these tools to create convincing fake documents, such as sales invoices, certificates of authenticity, and provenance records.

Industry insiders have raised concerns about the increasing prevalence of AI-generated forgeries, which are becoming increasingly difficult to detect. Olivia Eccleston, a fine art insurance broker at Marsh, noted that “Chatbots and LLMs [large language models] are helping fraudsters convincingly forge sales invoices, valuations, provenance documents and certificates of authenticity.” This trend has “added a new dimension to an age-old problem of fakes and fraud in the art market,” she added.

One recent case involved a fine art loss adjuster who was reviewing an insurance claim on a collection of decorative paintings. The adjuster was presented with dozens of valuation certificates that initially appeared convincing. However, upon closer inspection, it was discovered that the description field for each distinct work was identical, leading the adjuster to suspect that the certificates were produced using an automated writing system.

Experts in the field have observed that some of the AI-generated forgeries are the result of malicious intent, with deliberate attempts to deceive. In other instances, people have inadvertently used AI models to search for references to their artworks in historic databases, only for the AI to “hallucinate” the results, creating false information.

The issue of provenance, which refers to the documented history of an artwork’s ownership, is particularly susceptible to AI-generated forgeries. Angelina Giovani, co-founder of art provenance researchers Flynn & Giovani, noted that it is easy for AI to create fake results because “it has to come up with an answer, so if you give it enough information, it will guess something.”

While the use of AI in art forgeries is a new development, the underlying practices are not. Filippo Guerrini-Maraldi, head of fine art at insurer Howden, pointed out that people have long stolen or mocked up letterheads from reputable institutions to indicate authenticity. The difference now is that AI has made these forgeries more realistic and easier to produce.

The art world has always grappled with the challenge of authenticating artworks and their associated documentation. Renowned forgers like Wolfgang Beltracchi, who painted hundreds of works attributed to famous artists, have also been known to fake photographs and other evidence to create false provenance for their creations.

Read more at the Financial Times here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship.