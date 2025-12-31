Top Gaming Streamer ‘Asmongold’ Demands Deportations of Somali Fraudsters and Their Entire Families

Top gaming streamer Zach “Asmongold” Hoyt has reacted strongly to recent reports of Somali fraudsters in Minnesota and around the country, declaring that he is only interested in voting for candidates to commit to denaturalizing and deporting “the entire family” of those who are caught committing fraud against the American people.

“You have to make the punishment infinitely worse than the crime,” Asmongold said. “And I’m talking about deporting the entire family, denaturalizing the entire family, sending the entire group of them back to Somalia.”

“That’s what needs to happen — and anybody complicit and involved in this scam,” the popular gaming streamer — who boasts 4.26 million followers on YouTube and 3.6 million followers on Twitch — said in reaction to the growing Somali fraud scandal.

Asmongold went on to say that he is not interested in voting “until we have a candidate and a person who’s willing to do that.”

Until then, “I’m not really interested in voting,” he said, “because why is it that I’m going to vote for a slow rot of my country whenever the solution is so obvious?”

“You can’t flip the switch? Yeah, you can. You can easily flip the switch, you just do it. That’s how it happens,” Asmongold asserted.

Another video clip shows Asmongold proclaiming, “Average Americans are tired of having their country rotted out, looted, pillaged by a bunch of random fucking third-worlders, and then asked to apologize for it because of something that happened before we were born.”

“This is outrageous. I’m tired of it. Most people are tired of it. And I’m also tired of pretending that I’m not tired of it,” he continued.

Asmongold went on to eviscerate “insulated” white liberals, who he says vote for policies that foster violence, crime, and fraud, because they “never have to see it,” due to living in gated communities.

“These insulated, generally white liberals that live in gate communities vote to bring in all of these people that cause violence, that commit crime, that do fraud — because they never have to see it,” he said.

“Their only interactions with illegal aliens are when they come in to clean their fucking house,” the streamer continued, adding, “So, yeah, they think that they’re great.”

Asmongold then offered additional sentiments:

But whenever you’re the person whose job is being displaced because of this illegal alien, when you’re the person who now has to pay a higher premium for your health care — for your home insurance or your car insurance — because these fucking parasites have come in from other countries… They’re stealing our money. They’re committing crimes. They’re stealing identities. And they’re raising everybody’s fucking rates, going to the emergency room. They can’t even speak fucking English.

“And all these people, if you call this out, somehow, you’re the problem. No, I don’t fucking think so. I think I’m tired of this. I think most people are tired of this,” he added.

“And I’m tired of these fucking losers,” Asmongold declared. “These pathetic, disgusting liberals, voting for this and then sentencing other people to die.”

When one leftist virtue signaler commented that Asmongold is a “bad person,” he replied, “Punishing people for coming to the country and defrauding the population is being a bad person.”

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.