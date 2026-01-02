Experts Warns PC Market Could Shrink 9% in 2026 Due to Skyrocketing RAM Prices

Computer market research firm IDC has published a pessimistic update to its device market outlook, warning that PC shipments could shrink by up to nine percent in 2026 due to the intensifying global memory shortage as RAM prices skyrocket.

Tom’s Hardware reports that the global PC market is facing a significant downturn in 2026, with the International Data Corporation (IDC) forecasting a potential nine percent decline in shipments. This stark warning comes as the ongoing memory shortage, driven by surging AI infrastructure demand, continues to distort the tech industry.

The primary driver behind this worsening outlook is the aggressive redirection of DRAM and NAND production towards high-margin enterprise components, such as high-bandwidth memory and dense DDR5, to meet the insatiable demand from hyperscalers for AI infrastructure.

This structural reallocation of silicon capacity is expected to persist for years, rather than following the typical boom-and-bust cycle. As a result, IDC anticipates average PC prices to jump by up to eight percent in 2026, further compounding the market’s woes.

Larger computer builders like Dell, HP, Lenovo, and ASUS are expected to fare better in this challenging environment, thanks to their scale, inventory leverage, and long-term supply agreements. However, smaller regional brands, white-box builders, and DIY system builders are far more exposed, particularly in the gaming PC segment, where high memory configurations are standard and cost sensitivity is high.

Breitbart News previously reported that Tim Sweeney, the CEO of Fortnite developer Epic Games, warned that consumer RAM prices are skyrocketing due to the AI gold rush:

Sweeney stated, “RAM price increases will be a real problem for high-end gaming for several years.” This worrying prediction suggests that PC enthusiasts, power users, and gamers looking to build or upgrade their systems may face significant challenges in the near future. The prolonged nature of this issue could force many to postpone their plans or settle for less powerful configurations. The root cause of the RAM price surge, according to Sweeney, is the diversion of leading-edge DRAM capacity by factories to meet the growing demands of AI data centers. These data centers are willing to pay much higher prices for DRAM compared to consumer device makers, leading to a shift in production priorities for manufacturers.

IDC’s conclusion is cautious but clear: the AI infrastructure boom is reshaping consumer hardware markets in unintended ways, tightening supply, inflating prices, and forcing vendors to rethink product roadmaps at precisely the wrong moment. With GPUs already scarce and little incentive for buyers to upgrade their existing machines, the PC market faces a challenging year ahead.

