Dina Powell McCormick Named President and Vice-Chairman of Meta

Dina Powell McCormick, who held senior roles in the Bush and Trump administrations and built a long career in global finance, has been named president and vice-chairman of Meta, a move celebrated by President Donald Trump and her husband, Senator Dave McCormick (R-PA).

Powell McCormick, who has served on Meta’s board of directors since April 2025, is stepping into a senior leadership role as the company pursues its next phase of growth. She will play a key role in guiding high-level decisions around Meta’s massive infrastructure buildout, including multi-billion-dollar investments in energy systems and data centers, while also leading initiatives to expand the company’s long-term capital capacity. Meta framed the appointment as a strategic fit for the moment, with Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg describing her as “uniquely suited to help Meta manage this next phase of growth” due to her “experience at the highest levels of global finance” and “deep relationships around the world.”

Her appointment comes at a critical time for Meta, as the company scales its AI infrastructure and develops new power systems to support what it describes as “frontier AI and personal superintelligence.” Meta is actively building the physical and financial models to support this shift — including data centers, energy systems, and global connectivity — which Powell McCormick is expected to help oversee.

The company’s recent moves in the energy sector illustrate the scale and urgency of this effort. On January 10, Meta announced a sweeping series of nuclear energy agreements aimed at supplying electricity for its expanding AI operations in the United States. These include partnerships with TerraPower and Oklo to develop new reactors, and a deal with Vistra to purchase power from existing nuclear facilities. The TerraPower arrangement could yield 690 megawatts of new capacity by 2032, with potential for further expansion. The Oklo partnership involves a nuclear campus in Ohio that may eventually provide up to 1,200 megawatts.

These efforts reflect Meta’s larger plan to address rising electricity demands tied to the AI boom. With increased pressure on grid capacity, tech companies like Meta are seeking dedicated power sources to meet future computing needs. Meta’s agreements with energy producers follow similar deals by other major firms in the sector, such as Amazon, Microsoft, and Google.

Powell McCormick’s background aligns closely with this shift in direction. She brings more than 25 years of experience in global finance, national security, and economic development. During her 16-year tenure at Goldman Sachs, she served on the Management Committee and led the Global Sovereign Investment Banking business. She also helped lead initiatives such as 10,000 Women, 10,000 Small Businesses and One Million Black Women — programs designed to promote long-term economic growth and opportunity. Most recently, she held roles as Vice Chair, President, and Head of Global Client Services at BDT & MSD Partners.

In government, Powell McCormick served two U.S. presidents. Under President George W. Bush, she was Assistant Secretary of State for Secretary Condoleezza Rice. Under President Trump, she served as Deputy National Security Advisor.

Now, as President and Vice-Chairman of Meta, Powell McCormick enters one of the most influential leadership roles in the tech industry. Her work will shape how Meta finances and builds the infrastructure needed for its AI ambitions over the coming decade — a process already underway through the nuclear energy investments announced just days before her appointment.

Powell McCormick is married to Senator Dave McCormick, who has worked with President Trump to deliver nearly $100 billion in investment to Pennsylvania. President Trump wrote, “Congratulations to DINA POWELL MCCORMICK, WHO HAS JUST BEEN NAMED THE NEW PRESIDENT OF META. A great choice by Mark Z!!! She is a fantastic, and very talented, person, who served the Trump Administration with strength and distinction!” Senator McCormick posted on X, “I am incredibly proud of my wife Dina and all that she has accomplished. She’s incredible! Congratulations, Dina!”