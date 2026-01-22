Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Predicts Six-Figure Salaries for Workers Building AI Infrastructure

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang believes that the AI boom will generate high-paying positions for skilled trade workers constructing chip manufacturing plants, data centers, and related facilities.

CNBC reports speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Wednesday, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang delivered an optimistic assessment of how artificial intelligence will impact employment opportunities, particularly for those in skilled trades. Huang emphasized that workers building the factories and infrastructure supporting the AI boom can expect substantial compensation, including “six-figure salaries.”

During his address, Huang characterized the current moment as unprecedented in scale. “This is the largest infrastructure build-out in human history that’s going to create a lot of jobs,” Huang said. “It’s wonderful that the jobs are related to trade craft, and we’re going to have plumbers and electricians and construction and steel workers, and network technicians, and people who install and fit out the equipment.”

The Nvidia boss says he has witnessed significant wage growth in these sectors, with compensation levels nearly doubling in recent times. “And so we’re talking about six-figure salaries for people who are building chip factories or computer factories or AI factories,” he added. Huang noted he was observing a substantial boom in demand for these skilled positions.

Huang reinforced the message that high-earning potential is not limited to those with advanced academic credentials. “Everybody should be able to make a great living. You don’t need to have a PhD in computer science to do so,” Huang said.

When questioned about concerns that AI might eliminate entry-level positions and create barriers for young workers entering the job market, Mînzatu expressed confidence in younger generations’ adaptability. “I’m not that concerned about the ability of the young generation to be able to have the right skills for that,” she said.

The emphasis on skilled trades appears to align with shifting preferences among Generation Z workers, defined as those born between 1997 and 2012. The rising cost of traditional four-year college degrees has made vocational paths increasingly attractive to this demographic. According to calculations published by CNBC Make It in 2025, the annual cost of attending a four-year, in-state public college increased by approximately 30 percent between 2011 and 2023.

