Watch Live: Wynton Hall Speaks on Artificial Intelligence at Young America’s Foundation Conference

Breitbart News social media director Wynton Hall speaks at the Young America’s Foundation (YAF) Reagan High School Conference 2026 on Saturday, March 28.

It was announced that Hall’s new book, Code Red: The Left, the Right, China, and the Race to Control AI, became a NYT bestseller in its first week of release.

The book is a “definitive guide on how the MAGA movement can create positions on AI that benefit humanity without handing control of our nation to the leftists of Silicon Valley or allowing the Chinese to take over the world.”