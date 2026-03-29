Apple Plans to Introduce Advertising to Maps Application

Apple is preparing to launch an advertising program within its Maps application as part of an ongoing effort to increase revenue from its services division.

Autoblog reports that Apple is preparing to launch an advertising program within its Maps application as part of an ongoing effort to increase revenue from its services division. The initiative represents the company’s latest move to expand its advertising business and diversify income streams beyond hardware sales.

According to sources familiar with the matter who requested anonymity due to the confidential nature of the plans, an official announcement regarding the new advertising program could arrive as early as next week. The advertising system will function in a manner comparable to the existing advertising platform used by Google Maps, enabling retailers and brands to compete for prominent ad placements based on user search queries.

Under the planned system, businesses such as restaurants will be able to bid on specific search terms relevant to their offerings. For example, a restaurant could bid on the term “sushi,” and when a user searches for that type of cuisine, an advertisement for the location of the highest bidder would appear at the top of the search results. This approach mirrors advertising strategies already employed by Google and Yelp Inc. in their respective platforms. A spokesperson for Apple declined to provide comment on the matter.

The new advertising revenue stream is expected to strengthen Apple’s services business, which already generates more than $100 billion annually. The services operation now represents more than a quarter of the company’s total sales, a significant increase from less than 10 percent a decade ago. This growth underscores the increasing importance of services revenue to Apple’s overall business model.

However, Apple faces several challenges in its services sector. Regulatory authorities are pushing for changes to the company’s App Store business model, while the company’s multibillion-dollar search agreement with Google faces potential disruption from the shift toward AI-based search technologies. The expansion of advertising capabilities could help compensate for potential slowdowns in other service areas.

According to sources familiar with the company’s plans, advertisements will begin appearing within the Maps application as early as this summer across multiple platforms, including the iPhone and other Apple devices, as well as the web version of Maps. This rollout strategy ensures broad reach across Apple’s ecosystem of products and services.

The Maps advertising initiative follows Apple’s creation of additional advertising slots within the App Store. The company has also leveraged its Major League Soccer subscription package to generate advertising revenue on its Apple TV platform, demonstrating a multi-pronged approach to advertising expansion.

Beyond Maps, Apple has been actively working to increase advertising sales within its News application. The Cupertino, California-based technology company has also recently implemented changes to its podcast service designed to facilitate easier integration of advertising content, further expanding its advertising footprint across its services portfolio.

Read more at Autoblog here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship.