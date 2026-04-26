Trump: Secret Service Agent Shot at White House Correspondents’ Dinner

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said a Secret Service agent was shot in the bulletproof vest by the would-be murderer who attempted to storm the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday night.

Trump informed the press that the agent had been shot but is in “good spirits,” during a White House press briefing shortly after the event was canceled at the Washington Hilton hotel.

“One officer was shot, but saved by the fact that he was wearing obviously a very good bulletproof vest,” Trump said. “He was shot from very close distance with a very powerful gun, and the vest did the job.”

“I just spoke to the officer, and he’s doing great. He’s in great shape. He has very high spirits. And we told him we love him and respect him. And he’s a very proud guy. He’s very proud of what he does; Secret Service agent,” Trump added.

As Sean Hannity reported, the shooter charged a magnetometer, and multiple shots were fired. Secret Service apprehended the suspect, and Trump said law enforcement was on the way to his apartment in California.

“The man has been captured. They’re going into his apartment, I guess he lives in California, and he’s a sick person, a very sick person. And we don’t want things like this to happen,” Trump said.

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche told reporters that charges will soon be filed.

“This investigation is ongoing. I expect you will see charges filed shortly,” Blanche said. “The charges should be self-evident, given the conduct, but as you’ll hear, there will be multiple charges around the shooting, around the possession of firearms, and anything else that we can get on this guy.”

“There is federal law enforcement already working on search warrants and doing their job, and I don’t want to get ahead of them, and don’t want to get ahead of the work they’re doing,” Blanche added.