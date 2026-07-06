Leading technology executives have begun adopting a more optimistic narrative about artificial intelligence and employment after a year of stark predictions about workforce displacement. Even Dario Amodei, the Anthropic CEO criticized as a “prophet of doom,” is attempting to walk back his stark warnings.

The Wall Street Journal reports that in a notable shift from their messaging one year ago, prominent technology leaders are now emphasizing the job-creating potential of AI rather than warning about mass unemployment. The change in tone comes as public sentiment toward AI becomes increasingly negative and companies grapple with the practical realities of implementing these technologies.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, who previously forecast dramatic workforce changes due to AI, recently acknowledged that the industry miscalculated the social implications of AI. Speaking at a conference in late May, Altman stated, “We’ve been roughly right on technological predictions and pretty wrong on the social and economic implications.” He later told CNBC, “Our industry underestimated how much we’re going to be able to keep people at the center of everything.”

Similar adjustments in messaging have emerged from other technology executives. Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, who warned in May 2025 that AI could eliminate half of entry-level jobs, has since presented a more nuanced view. He suggested that businesses adopting AI face two choices: doing the same work with fewer resources or doing more with the same resources, though the latter requires creativity. In a June essay, Amodei clarified that his warnings about job displacement were intended to help policymakers and the private sector prepare for change, writing that he was not trying to be a “prophet of doom.”

Amazon presents another example of this paradox. CEO Andy Jassy discussed AI’s job-creating potential in a February CNBC interview, despite announcing a year earlier that the company would reduce headcount due to AI. Amazon subsequently laid off 16,000 workers, though the company maintains these cuts were related to organizational restructuring rather than AI adoption.

This narrative shift extends beyond the technology sector. A survey by EY-Parthenon revealed that the percentage of CEOs expecting significant workforce reductions from AI investments dropped from approximately 46 percent in January 2025 to just 20 percent in May 2026.

David Autor, an economics professor at MIT, offered two possible explanations for the change in outlook. “They may have noticed that the labor market is genuinely not changing (i.e., imploding) as rapidly as they expected,” he said. “They may have realized it was simply bad business to say that your great new product will destroy the economy.”

Some research supports a more positive employment outlook. A study by financial technology company Ramp and workforce intelligence firm Revelio Labs found that companies making substantial AI investments grew employment by roughly 10 percent more than comparable companies that had not yet adopted the technology.

However, not all evidence points to job creation. Ford Motor Company illustrates the complexity of AI implementation in the workplace. CEO Jim Farley predicted last year that AI would replace half of all white-collar workers in America. But as Breitbart News recently reported, Ford was forced to hire back hundreds of experienced engineers and technicians when AI failed to meet quality standards:

Charles Poon, Ford’s vice president of vehicle hardware engineering, explained during a briefing with reporters this week that the automaker believed simply introducing AI and adjusting existing design requirements would automatically yield high-quality vehicles. “Mistakenly, we thought that by just introducing artificial intelligence and adjusting the design requirements that we had, that that would produce a high-quality product,” Poon said. The problem was compounded when some of Ford’s most experienced personnel departed before their accumulated institutional knowledge could be fully captured by the company’s automated systems. This loss of expertise proved particularly damaging because the effectiveness of AI depends entirely on the quality of data used to train the models. Ford had underestimated the value of veteran engineers who had worked through multiple vehicle-development cycles and possessed deep understanding of potential problems that could emerge during production. To address this gap, Ford hired, promoted, or brought back more than 350 experienced engineers to rebuild its technical expertise base. These seasoned professionals were tasked with retraining the automated systems and mentoring younger engineers who were struggling to maintain vehicle quality standards. “That’s where some of our most experienced engineers have had experience solving and identifying those problems before they creep into the system,” Poon said.

Maurice Schweitzer, a professor at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School who researches leadership and decision-making, noted that the conversation has changed significantly. “There was a lot of early hype,” he said, adding that considerations around data center construction and potential government regulations have introduced a political component to tech leaders’ messaging.

The economy is currently going through the growing pains of adapting AI and finding the correct balance between man and machine. Breitbart News social media director Wynton Hall has written his instant bestseller Code Red: The Left, the Right, China, and the Race to Control AI to serve as the definitive guide on how the MAGA movement can create positions on AI that benefit humanity without handing control of our nation to the leftists of Silicon Valley or allowing the Chinese to take over the world.

Read more at the Wall Street Journal here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of AI, free speech, and online censorship.