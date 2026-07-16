SpaceX Share Price Falls Below IPO Level a Month After Elon Musk’s Market Debut

Elon Musk’s SpaceX stock price has fallen below its IPO price of $135, marking a significant downturn for Elon Musk’s rocket and AI company just over a month after it began trading publicly.

CNBC reports that the share price of SpaceX dropped to $132.62 on Wednesday, falling below the $135 per share price at which the company initially listed on the stock market in June. This decline represents a 41 percent drop from the stock’s peak value achieved shortly after its public debut, raising concerns for early investors who purchased shares around the time of the flotation. Shares opened Thursday trading right at $135, its official IPO price.

The IPO of SpaceX was a historic event that made Elon Musk the world’s first trillionaire. The company, which manufactures and launches rockets and operates the Starlink telecommunications satellite network, initially experienced an investor frenzy that briefly valued it higher than tech giants Amazon and Microsoft. However, the stock has shown significant volatility since beginning public trading approximately one month ago, with its value steadily drifting downward from those early highs.

SpaceX has been particularly hard hit compared to the broader technology sector. While the wider Nasdaq index, where SpaceX shares are listed, fell only 0.2 percent, SpaceX’s stock price declined more than 2 percent on Wednesday alone. This divergence suggests company-specific factors may be contributing to investor concerns beyond general market turbulence affecting tech stocks.

One notable event that negatively impacted the stock price occurred when Starlink announced price cuts in the Memphis, Tennessee area. The price reduction came amid local concerns regarding a massive data center project, and the announcement resulted in an 8 percent drop in SpaceX shares.

Steve Sosnick, chief market analyst at Interactive Brokers, commented on the situation, stating: “There hasn’t been anything that lately to remind people of some of the catalysts for why they bought SpaceX.” His remarks suggest that investors may be questioning their initial enthusiasm for the stock in the absence of new positive developments or clear catalysts for growth.

Breitbart News previously reported that analysts are clashing on the value of SpaceX shares:

The company’s valuation has emerged as a central point of contention in the investment community. CFRA initiated coverage of SpaceX stock on Friday with a sell rating and established a 12-month price target of $115, representing a potential decline of nearly 29 percent from Friday’s closing price. The firm justified its bearish stance by citing “the company’s extremely ambitious growth strategy, elevated valuation expectations, and significant capital intensity.” Capital expenditure figures, the massive amounts of spending required by SpaceX to reach its goals in space and AI, underscore these concerns. SpaceX’s capital spending in the three months ending in March reached $10.1 billion, a dramatic increase from $4.1 billion during the same period the previous year. The majority of these investments were directed toward AI infrastructure and development. Additional skepticism came from Morningstar analyst Nicolas Owens, who released a note on June 8 valuing SpaceX at just $63 per share and characterizing the stock as overvalued. Paulina Roszkowska, a lecturer in finance at Bayes Business School, expressed similar reservations during an appearance on CNBC’s Europe Early Edition. She emphasized that while SpaceX has made numerous ambitious promises, including concepts like data centers in orbit, these commitments must eventually translate into tangible cash flow. “Aside from those phrases about data centers in the orbit, which are high promises, if you are asking for $70, $80 billion contribution, I think that you owe investors a little bit more than poetry,” Roszkowska said. She also noted that the IPO prospectus appears to lack sufficient details regarding governance and execution risks, raising questions about the foundation of the company’s ambitious projections.

Read more at CNBC here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of AI, free speech, and online censorship