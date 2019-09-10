Disgraced fact check site PolitiFact was caught lying Monday with a dishonest fact check about President Trump and Democrat Virginia Governor Ralph Northam.

During a rally in North Carolina Monday, Trump reminded a packed crowd of supporters that Northam talked about how, “after the baby was born, the doctor will talk to the mother and make a decision about whether the baby lives.”

The far-left PolitiFact used its Twitter account to fact check the president’s rally in real time and rated Trump’s claim about Northam as “False.”

And yet, here is actual video and audio of Northam saying exactly what Trump said he said:

Here is a transcript of Northam’s own words where he describes what he thinks should happen if a mother goes into labor during an abortion:

[T]he infant would be delivered. The infant would be kept comfortable. The infant would be resuscitated if that’s what the mother and the family desired, and then a discussion would ensue between the physicians and mother.

Trump describing the above as Northam saying, “after the baby was born the doctor will talk to the mother and make a decision about whether the baby lives” is not only 100 percent accurate, it is probably the kindest and least incendiary way such a monstrous statement can be described.

So, what we have here are the documented serial-liars at PolitiFact caught outright lying … again; straight-up lying … again, not only to protect Governor Blackface, but a Democrat Party that has moved from abortion extremism to the very definition of infanticide — killing a baby that has already been born.

