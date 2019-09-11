The far-left New York Times reports it was “airplanes” that took aim at the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001 — not Islamic terrorists.

No kidding, this is what the New York Times published on Wednesday, the 18th anniversary of that terrible day: “Eighteen years have passed since airplanes took aim at the World Trade Center and brought them down.”

They deleted the tweet, but the article still reads "airplanes took aim…"

A tweet published by the Times on Wednesday announced the same bombshell: “18 years have passed since airplanes took aim and brought down the World Trade Center.”

Without bothering to retract the extraordinary news nearly 3000 Americans were the victims of airplanes that had suddenly became sentient, the Times deleted the tweet and rewrote the article.

Naturally, the article still withholds holds the crucial information about exactly who the terrorists were: “Eighteen years have passed since terrorists commandeered airplanes to take aim at the World Trade Center and bring them down,” it now reads.

But nowhere in the piece will you read the words “Islam” or even “al Qaeda.”

This is what Orwell called memory-holing, a deliberate act that involves the Powerful rewriting the past by erasing the past, all in the hope of controlling the future.

You can bet that had white supremacists brought down the World Trade Center, “WHITE SUPREMACIST” would appropriately blaze in every headline.

To point out just how dishonest the failing New York Times has chosen to be on this somber anniversary, try to imagine similar coverage on the anniversary of the 2015 massacre in that South Carolina church where a white supremacist murdered nine black Americans in cold blood.

“Five years have passed since a gun took aim in a Charleston, South Carolina Church, and nine people died,” the Times story and tweet would read.

Now let’s apply the Times’ so-called update to the 9/11 article to the Charleston shooting: “Five years have passed since a man used a gun to murder nine black Americans in a Charleston, South Carolina Church.”

We can spend the whole day ridiculing the obscenity that is the New York Times…

“Fifty years have passed since a gun took aim at Martin Luther King…”

“Fifty years have passed since dynamite blew up four little girls in Alabama…”

“Sixty years have passed since Emmett Till was strangled to death by a piece of rope…”

Now let’s use the updated version of the story…

“Fifty years have passed since a man killed Martin Luther King…”

“Fifty years have passed since some men blew up four little girls in Alabama…”

“Sixty years have passed since Emmett Till was lynched by some people…”

How in the world does the New York Times dare to write a story that claims to commemorate the 18th anniversary of a terrorist attack that murdered nearly 3000 people without reporting the WHY, without reporting the MOTIVE, without telling us WHO?

The New York Times is, by any objective journalistic standard, a terrible newspaper, a failed newspaper; or as the Daily Wire’s Andrew Klavan frequently and accurately says, a “former newspaper.”

