Karen Bass: Trump ‘Invaded’ L.A. to Intimidate Latino Immigrants

Tuesday on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360,” Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said President Donald Trump “invaded last June with federal troops for no reason at all to intimidate a whole sector of our population, Latino immigrants.”

Bass said, “Well, first of all, I was horrified that the president would basically say that another country is perfectly fine to take out or to attack our city and our sister city two hours away. The role of the president is to protect and defend the American people. He went to war with Iran, and he basically said, it‘s okay, that it‘s a small price to pay to attack 3.8 million people in the nation‘s second largest city. I was horrified by those comments. But then again, we are the city that he invaded last June with federal troops for no reason at all to intimidate a whole sector of our population, Latino immigrants.”

She added, “I think that when our city was invaded by the Marines and and 4000 National Guard troops for no reason at all, that that’s all part of the plan to get the U.S. public to acclimate to military intervention in our cities. I said from day one, I thought L.A. was an experiment and this was going to spread around the country. We saw that that was the case. Now, maybe the next time it happens, Americans won’t be so outraged because they’ve seen so many cities have federal intervention from the military. It’s a misuse of the military and irresponsible words.”

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