CNN Offers Advice: ‘How to Impeach a Supreme Court Justice’

CNN published a helpful how-to article on Monday evening, aimed at Democrats who wish to impeach Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh: “How to impeach a Supreme Court justice.”

House Judiciary Committee chair Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) has been plotting Kavanaugh’s impeachment since last year, as The Federalist’s Mollie Hemingway reported after overhearing him talking loudly on his mobile phone on an Amtrak train.

Several Democratic presidential contenders called for Kavanaugh to be impeached after the New York Times published a new allegation of sexual misconduct from his Yale days — even though the authors’ own book found that the alleged victim did not recall any such incident and declined to be interviewed.

Those calling for impeachment included Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Kamala Harris (D-CA); former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro; former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-TX); and South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg. (Others called for further investigation.)

Several leading Democrats added their voices in support of impeachment, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).

CNN, therefore, offered them a guide as to how they could proceed (original links):

The process is the same as impeaching the president of the United States. The House of Representatives would vote on whether to impeach the justice in question. If the justice is impeached, there would be a Senate trial. The House needs only a simple majority to impeach a Supreme Court justice or any federal judge. To convict and then remove the justice or judge, the Senate requires a two-thirds majority. … Samuel Chase is the only Supreme Court justice who was ever impeached, in 1804, and he was acquitted by the Senate in 1805, according to the Supreme Court of the United States and the Senate.

CNN did not include the fact that the allegations have already been debunked.

