Nolte: CNN Lost 90 Percent of Its Audience

Pompous perverts, pedophiles, and propagandists don’t sell. Who knew?

“CNN saw a sharp decline in viewership the first week of 2022 with a nearly 90% drop both overall and in the critical demographic coveted by advertisers,” reports the Daily Mail.

Wait, there’s more…

“The network averaged just 548,000 viewers during the week of January 3, a precipitous drop to the nearly 2.7 million viewers from the same week in 2021.”

But-but-but wasn’t the first week of the year the same week when CNN went all in to turn a mostly peaceful protest against vote fraud into a terrorist insurrection?

Why, yes! Yes, it was!

Looks like no one cared.

CNN didn’t just lose 90 percent of its overall audience. The far-left propaganda outlet lost 86 percent of its viewers in the 25-54 age group, which is the age group that sets advertising rates.

CNN also saw an 86 percent decline in the much-desirable 25-to-54 demographic, with a paltry 113,000 tuned in last week, compared to the 822,000 CNN averaged a year ago. The network, which was swallowed up by AT&T in its merger with WarnerMedia last year, has been plagued by high-profile scandals – most notably the firing of its top-rated prime time star Chris Cuomo after the anchor was found to be helping his sex-pest brother Andrew try to beat harassment allegations, which led to his resignation as New York’s governor.

On top of Chris Cuomo’s endless scandals, there’s the sexual assault allegation against basement-rated Don Lemon, there’s Jake Tapper’s guy, who’s accused of sex crimes against children, there’s Jeffrey Toobin, who masturbated in front of his colleagues, and isn’t there one more? Oh, yeah, the accused pedophile who worked for Chris Cuomo. And let’s not forget that Chris himself admitted to grabbing a woman’s butt.

Here’s the status of CNN’s primetime:

CNN also shed 89 percent of its primetime viewers among its key demographic and 91 percent of viewers ages 18 to 49. The former television news leader also failed to maintain strong viewership on January 6, something its anchors boasted about the prior year. In 2021, the network averaged 5.3 million viewers on January 6. This year it failed to reach 1.5 million during any hour of the day despite having special programing marking the anniversary of the riot.

Who would have ever guessed that smug, joyless anchors spewing lies, bigotry, hate, violence, and propaganda would not sell like hotcakes?

And this is not due to some drop in the country’s desire to consume news. On the contrary, Fox News is doing just fine:

While CNN’s ratings declined last week, Fox topped the rankings for its coverage of January 6. It was also the no. 1 ranked cable news network during President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’ anniversary remarks. During the first week of the year, the network averaged 1.4 million total viewers, only a 15 percent drop from the same period in 2021. […] MSNBC lost 67 percent of its total audience last week, 80 percent of which was among its key demographic.

CNN is left-wing talk radio with pictures, and CNN is failing at that because MSNBC does it a whole lot better with superior production values and appealing anchors.

CNN is also in a death loop. Unlike MSNBC, which is honest about its biases, CNN still poses as a news outlet, but… CNN is constantly caught lying about the news or fabricating it.

No one likes to be lied to, not even Democrats, which is why more Democrats watch MSNBC and even Fox News.

CNN chief Jeff Zucker sold the soul of the 40-year-old CNN brand to enjoy a few good ratings months during the Trump years. And it worked. But only for a few months. Now CNN is disgraced, a national punchline, and other than pointing and laughing, no one pays attention to it anymore.

