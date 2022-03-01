Nolte: PolitiFact Straight-Up Lies About America Doubling Russia Oil Imports

Far-left PolitiFact once again proved its brazen dishonesty by spreading the shameless lie that the U.S. did not double its Russian oil imports last year.

The truth is that we did double our Russian oil imports last year, and, as you will see below, I have a source that proves it.

But why would PolitiFact tell such a provable and audacious lie?

Well, this is all about protecting His Fraudulency Joe Biden, who killed the energy independence the U.S. achieved under former President Trump.

Biden is such a menace to world security; he vetoed American energy pipelines while approving Putin’s. On top of that, even as the gangster Putin wages war on a sovereign nation that was no threat to him or anyone else, thanks to Biden, we’re now funding that war to the tune of the millions of dollars per day we’re paying Russia for its oil.

Russia’s state-run Sputnik News reported on Friday that Moscow is preparing ostensibly devastating retaliatory sanctions that will be “well-calculated and painful for the American side.” https://t.co/Q5nOc8Ck8c — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) February 26, 2022

So that’s why PolitiFact is lying and whoring out its credibility to protect Democrats … again. Here’s how PolitiFact is doing that…

Last week, Fox’s Maria Bartiromo spoke a truth the corrupt, left-wing establishment does not want spoken. She accurately informed her audience, “We have doubled our[oil] imports from Russia in the last year.”

Although what Bartiromo said is verifiably true, PolitiFact called her a liar with a “mostly false” rating.

Except she wasn’t lying. She was 100 percent accurate. Here are the facts:

The U.S. did double the amount of crude oil imported from Russia last year. […] The most recent data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration shows that the U.S. increased its oil imports from Russia by an average of 154,000 barrels per day in the first 11 months of 2021. The U.S. imports two types of oil from Russia: crude oil and refined products such as gasoline and kerosene. Last June, the U.S. imported 848,000 barrels per day of crude oil and refined petroleum products from Russia.

So there you go. It says right there in black and white that the U.S. doubled its crude oil imports last year.

Allow me to repeat my source: “The U.S. did double the amount of crude oil imported from Russia last year.”

Pretty straightforward, right?

And who exactly is my source?

Brace yourselves…

My source is…

PolitiFact!

No joke, in the very same “fact check” that labels Bartiromo a liar for saying we doubled our oil imports from Russia last year, PolitiFact admits, “The U.S. did double the amount of crude oil imported from Russia last year”!

What PolitiFact hopes is that no one bothers to read the actual fact check. These propagandists want to 1) smear Bartiromo and 2) hide the fact that Biden’s bungling made us more reliant on Russian oil, and this reliance is helping to fund an obscene war against an innocent country.

The Saudis, Russians, and other members of the oil cartel have rejected President Joe Biden's request that they produce more oil to lower U.S. gasoline prices. https://t.co/0w1ptqAe5Z — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) August 16, 2021

Democrats claim to hate Putin, but the only way we can hurt Putin is to castrate the one thing that makes him a world player, and that’s Russia’s energy reserves. If the Western world would simply tap their own energy resources (dig, drill, frack), Putin would be just another tyrant overseeing a crumbling economy.

As I wrote last week, environmentalism made Putin a world player and the war against Ukraine possible. But misinformation outlets like PolitiFact want that inconvenient fact to remain hidden at all costs, even at the expense of their own residual credibility.

