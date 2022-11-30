Nolte: Don Lemon Tells Stephen Colbert CNN Was Never ‘Liberal’

Failed, failing, and flailing CNN anchor Don Lemon went on Stephen Colbert to again prove how little he cares about his public credibility.

“The word on the street is that you guys aren’t allowed to be liberal anymore. Is that the case?” Colbert asked Lemon.

“I don’t think we ever were liberal,” Lemon shot back.

Taken aback by such an audacious and transparent lie, Colbert said, “What?”

Lemon then said, “Yes, I don’t think we ever were.”

To which Colbert backed down and said, “Not me saying that, that’s the people out there saying that he’s not letting you be liberal anymore.”

Shorter Don Lemon: Lie, lie, lie, lie, lie, lie,,, lie, lie, lie, lie *deep breath* lie some more.

And then, Colbert and Lemon spent almost all of the segment trashing former President Donald Trump with lies, including the debunked “very fine people” and “kids in cages” lies.

Oddly enough, Real Journalist Don Lemon did not correct Colbert’s lies. In fact, he went along with them.

Gee, I wonder why things are so bad at CNN the fake network is laying hundreds off this month.

I wonder why Don “Antifa Lover” Lemon’s ratings are in the toilet?

I wonder why CNN is a punchline, a joke, a brand damaged second only to the sick groomers at Disney?

So why would Lemon — who’s been credibly accused of sexual assault — tell such a blatant lie?

The corporate media are no longer about truth, journalism, or reporting. Instead, it’s all about signaling to the one percent that you are so firmly one of them that you will make a public fool of yourself on national television.

The more shameless and dishonest, the more you are willing to humiliate and denigrate yourself, the more in you are with America’s hideous elite.

CNN says it will change, CNN’s new liar-in-chief Chris Licht promises changes, and there’s Don Lemon lying like a rug on late-night TV. There are no consequences, no fallout, just accolades and riches, and Colbert is selling his own soul to go along with your lie.

What a racket these liars, bigots, election-deniers, and fascists have created. The good news is that it’s backfiring.

The reckoning is already here, and CNNLOL’s slow-motion self-destruction makes me so happy I want to cry.

Hey, justice always makes me happy.

