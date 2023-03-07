Nolte: Don Lemon ‘Sulking Around’ CNN Set

CNN This Morning co-anchor Don Lemon is now “sulking” around the CNN studio and “acting like he’s the victim,” according to Radar Online.

I find this embarrassing.

Listen, I try to be a good person, but in no way have I ever been a good enough person to deserve this story, which is an embarrassment of undeserved riches.

Don Lemon is pouting, y’all.

Don Lemon is moping around the CNN This Morning set like a whiny little baby. Can’t you just picture him? Arms folded, head down, kicking the air, muttering about who he’d like to see hit by a train….

And for what?

Why would he put up with this humiliation?

To be emasculated as a cohost on a morning show with ratings that hover around a statistical zero?

This guy has millions of dollars. So why not be a man, tell everyone to go to hell, and take a Scrooge McDuck dive in your pile of hundred-dollar bills?

My guess is that the “man” part escapes Don. Don is not a man. He’s a celebrity! A star! A mover! A shaker! An opinion-maker! Yeah, only in his own mind. To the rest of us, he’s an aging, serial-lying half-wit and credibly-accused sexual assaulter with a toxic case of narcissism.

As you all know, Don’s crybaby jag began with his suspension from CNN after he said women peak in their 20s and 30s.

We’re told his hideous cohosts, Poppy “Joyless” Harlow and Kaitlan “Nurse Ratched” Collins, were outraged…outraged, I tell you!

And now Don is pouting:

A source tells RadarOnline.com, since the incident, “Don is acting like he’s the victim. He is very quiet behind the scenes. He is moping around the joint like he’s the one who has been wronged.” Another insider revealed, “Poppy and Kaitlin have buddied up and the bond between them is stronger than ever.” “While they have publicly taken Don at his word that he is truly sorry about what he said, the reality is that the relationship between the three of them had been fractured for some many weeks before,” the source added.

Other than their shared inability to smile, and hatred for Don, what exactly are Poppy and Nurse Ratched bonding over?

Oh… here it is… “There is a lot to be said about the strength of two women who have risen through the ranks,” the source said. “It is not that they don’t like Don — they do, and they don’t find him entirely offensive — but they also realize the power of their positions.”

The power of their positions? On what amounts to a cable access morning show?

I don’t know…

What I do know is that Don Lemon is sulking and also being “re-educated” by CNNLOL…. I also know CNN This Morning is a ratings failure, CNN is a ratings failure, and that’s more goodness than a sinner like me deserves.

