Fox News host Jesse Watters and his wife announced their baby girl was born Monday, and it was an event that brought lots of smiles.

“Georgina (“Gigi”) Post Watters born 6lbs 3oz…welcome to the world!” Watters wrote in a social media post along with a photo of himself and his wife, Emma, at the hospital.

The image shows the young mother cradling the baby in her arms as Watters stands beside them:

Georgina (“Gigi”) Post Watters born 6lbs 3oz…welcome to the world! pic.twitter.com/m6gxDWAl6Q — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) April 18, 2023

The baby is Watters’ fourth child and his second child with Emma, the Daily Caller reported.

“The couple also have a two-year-old son, Jesse Bailey Watters Jr., born in April of 2021. Watters has twin daughters from his previous marriage to Noelle Inguagiato,” the outlet said.

In her own social media post, Emma wrote about the newborn, “We love her so much already!”

Watters announced his wife was pregnant during an episode of Fox News’ The Five in December.

“She looks fantastic, you can’t even tell that she’s pregnant,” he gushed:

Watters’ followers expressed their joy over the birth, one person writing, “Congratulations man! She is beautiful and definitely going to keep you on your toes all throughout.”

“Congratulations. Enjoy every moment. Time will go by too fast!!! Spend as much time together with health, happiness and joy!” another user commented.

“Exciting! Your wife is gorgeous, no one would ever guess she just had a beautiful and perfect baby girl. Unplug and enjoy your new and bigger family,” yet another person replied.

Watters currently hosts Jesse Watters Primetime and co-hosts The Five on Fox News, according to his profile on the network’s website.

He joined the network in 2002 by stepping into the production assistant role. Watters later became a correspondent for The O’Reilly Factor.

“In this role, he conducted signature man-on-the-street interviews on varying topics from politics to pop culture in a segment known as Watters’ World and worked on investigative stories with the show’s team,” the site read.