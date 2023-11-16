Nolte: CNN Erases Jewish Protester’s Alleged Murder

While CNN’s Jake “Hamas-Hospital-Hoax” Tapper is running around smearing people as antisemitic, his employer erased an alleged hate crime that cost an innocent Jewish man his life.

“Arrest made in death of Jewish protester who fell and hit his head,” reads the CNNLOL headline.

According to multiple witnesses, Prof. Loay Abdelfattah Alnaji struck Paul Kessler in the head with a megaphone, knocking him down and causing his death …and is how CNN frames it: pic.twitter.com/qyiVFEgDVo — John Hasson (@SonofHas) November 16, 2023

Gee, why would an arrest be made if some guy only fell and hit his head?

That happens every day.

Please tell me we’re not criminalizing accidents now.

Did they arrest the Jewish guy who fell? Is it a crime to fall now?

Hey, maybe CNN’s opening paragraph will clear this up [I don’t link fake news]:

A 50-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of a Jewish protester who fell and hit his head during pro-Israeli and pro-Palestinian protests in Southern California earlier this month, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Thursday.

So some guy is connected to a guy falling and hitting his head…? Did this guy leave a banana peel lying around or something?

CNN is so blatantly evil…

Here’s what really happened…

About ten days ago, 69-year-old Paul Kessler, a Jewish man, died of head injuries he sustained after participating in a California protest involving pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian participants that apparently turned violent.

On Thursday, Loay Abdelfattah Alnaji, a 50-year-old professor (of course), was arrested for involuntary manslaughter. Witnesses claim Kessler was struck across the face with a megaphone before he fell to the ground. The medical examiner found “non-lethal injuries on his face.” Kessler was also seen arguing with a pro-Palestinian protester just before he went down. Police appear to believe that the protester was Alnaji.

To prove that this is not difficult, here’s the New York Post headline: “Suspect arrested in death of Paul Kessler, Jewish man killed during pro-Palestinian protest.”

CNN after 9/11: “War Declared after World Trade Center Falls to the Ground”

CNN after Pearl Harbor: “FDR to Give Speech After Some Navy Ships Explode”

CNN after the Holocaust: “Six Million Jews Dead from Heat Exhaustion”

It looks like these basement-rated losers, liars, and conspiracy theorists at CNN have now updated the headline, but it’s not much better: “Arrest made in death of Jewish protester in California after confrontation over Israel-Hamas war.”

No one needs to explain to me how important the presumption of innocence is, but that principle is not what’s guiding CNN. CNN could not care less about the presumption of innocence or even true innocence. Ask George Zimmerman or Darren Wilson about that.

What CNN sees in every middle-aged, Jew-hating Hamas extremist willing to use violence against Jews for being Jewish is a kindred spirit.

CNN is like the Nazis who watch a Jew get shot in the head and then stand around and laugh: Look at the stupid Jew twitch and the blood spurt from his stupid Jew head! Hahaha… Stupid Jew.

If anyone has any questions about how the Holocaust was allowed to happen, they need only watch CNN.

