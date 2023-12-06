Hundreds of Washington Post staff will go on strike Thursday and ahead of the industrial action have released a video message, pleading for public support during the 24-hour stoppage.

The strike at the far-left outlet comes after 18 months of failed talks to reach a new deal covering pay, remote work, and other conditions — and after the daily, owned by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, warned more layoffs were possible.

The Post’s correspondents’ video, which gives their side of the dispute, includes employees recounting they had risked their lives and covered wars, a global pandemic and news on all subjects, from the hyperlocal to the global.

RELATED: Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-PA) Cites Washington Post Fake News

C-SPAN

Ultimately the staffers argue such dedication does not come cheap and maintain they deserve “fair pay and a transparent pay process.”

“I’m worth a living wage, I’m worth raises that keep up with inflation. I’m worth equal pay to my colleagues, regardless of my race or gender. I’m worth job protections that value my years of service,” multiple employees are seen saying in the video.

Workers @washingtonpost have been in contract negotiations with our bosses for 18 months. But the company is refusing to pay us what we’re worth or bargain in good faith. So on Dec. 7, we’re walking off the job for 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/GCraL1I0nm — Washington Post Guild (@PostGuild) December 5, 2023

The Post Guild represents about 1,000 staff — both newsroom and commercial employees, according to its website. In October, a Post report about plans for 240 voluntary buyouts said the company had roughly 2,500 employees.

The labor action at the Post follows a strike earlier this year at America’s largest newspaper publisher, Gannett, and a 24-hour action by New York Times staff a year ago.

The Washington Post was founded in 1877.