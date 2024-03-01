Nolte: Report — CNN’s Cooper, Wallace, Tapper on ‘Chopping Block’

CNN’s new CEO is looking at the ratings (he must have an electron microscope), looking at the salaries of his overpaid anchors, and thinking it’s time to make some changes.

InTouch reports, “New CEO Mark Thompson is preparing ruthless cuts to remake the network as ratings plunge — leaving Anderson Cooper, Chris Wallace, Wolf Blitzer and Jake Tapper facing dates with the axman, a source says.”

This is what I found fascinating — replacing these liars and basement-rated losers with Megyn Kelly — someone who actually attracts a sizable audience:

Sources say [Thompson] has no use for the star system and the hefty salaries that come with it. He’s reportedly seeking to replace marquee names with talent who built their audiences on social media — including former FOX and NBC anchor Megyn Kelly, who has 1.72 million subscribers on YouTube.

A spokesliar for Jake Tapper claims that “talk of his ouster is false.” So after nearly a decade of this from election-meddler Tapper and CNN…

…let’s go ahead and assume he’s telling the truth now.

CNN pays Anderson Cooper $20 million, which works out to about $40 a viewer. Chris Wallace and Tapper make $8 million. Wolf Blitzer — this guy! — makes $15 million. For what? I’ll tell you for what: for nothing, for this…

Throughout all of February, CNN averaged only 479,000 total day viewers and 573,000 primetime viewers. Fox News earned almost four times as many primetime viewers as CNN, while MSNBC earned a little over twice as many.

Fox & Friends Sunday earned more total viewers (1.12 million) than CNN’s highest-rated show in February, Erin Burnett Tonight’s pathetic 743,000.

These CNN idiots are paying Anderson Cooper $20 million to attract 741,000 viewers, Tapper $8 million to attract 717,000 viewers, and Wolf Blitzer $15 million to attract fewer than 700,000 viewers. Who the hell knows what CNN pays Chris Wallace $8 million for.

To normal people, that is stark-raving insane, but normal people don’t run CNN.

Wolf Blitzer, Jake Tapper, and Anderson Cooper are not paid all that money because their shows are profitable, or because they have an audience, or because they break Big Stories… They are paid all that money because they do what the FBI, CIA, and Democrat Party tell them to do.

In a sane world, of course, you would fire those liars and hire a Megyn Kelly. All on her own, Kelly’s attracted 1.7 million YouTube fans. That’s a base. That’s an audience. That’s hiring someone based on merit.

If CEO Thompson is indeed looking for talent online at those who have what no one at CNN does — an audience — that’s pretty damn smart and the only hope CNN has.

As I have said a hundred times… CNN’s problem is not its left-wing politics and lying. MSNBC does the same and attracts a much bigger audience. No, the problem at CNN is that its anchor lineup is, without question, the most unappealing, humorless, smug, and charisma-free group of people ever assembled on TV.

