Shari Redstone, the controlling stakeholder in CBS News parent Paramount Global, is now saying she wants more “conservative voices on the network to balance what she felt was a liberal tilt,” reports the New York Post.

Oh, bullshit.

She and her late father, Sumner Redstone, have had enormous power over CBS for decades. In 2020, Time named her one of the 100 most influential people in the world. In 2023, Forbes listed her as one of the world’s most powerful women. If Shari wanted more conservatives at CBS News, there would be more conservatives at CBS News. If Shari wanted more intellectual diversity at CBS News, there would be intellectual diversity at CBS News.

So where, after all these decades, is this sudden desire to do the right thing coming from?

Well, the wheels have come off CBS News just as a multibillion-dollar sale is set to be finalized.

The crown jewel of CBS News, 60 Minutes, was caught rigging an interview to aid and abet Kamala Harris.

60 Minutes also lost what would’ve been a ratings bonanza of a Trump interview because the corrupt institution refused to retract its lies from the 2020 campaign about the Hunter Biden laptop being a Russian operation.

The antisemitic CBS News refuses to acknowledge Jerusalem is the capital of Israel.

The Jew-hating CBS News publicly humiliated one of its own Jewish anchors, Tony Dokoupil, for asking the left-wing sacred cow and Jew-hater Ta-Nehisi Coates probing questions. Dokoupil was forced into a fascist struggle session until he admitted to having “regrets.”

Just this past Sunday, CBS’s Face the Nation was caught selectively editing Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson in a way that deliberately undermined his whole point:

This is too little, too late:

Shari Redstone … reportedly fumed to network executives over its left-leaning lurch in its coverage of Israel and lobbied for them to hire more conservative voices. Redstone sent clips from other outlets to CBS higher-ups as examples of what she felt was more balanced coverage of Israel’s battle against Hamas terrorists, according to current and former network executives cited by Wall Street Journal. She was particularly upset with a “Face the Nation” broadcast last spring in which the show was critical of Israel after seven aid workers were killed during a strike on Gaza, the Journal reported.

Last spring.

Last spring???

One of the most powerful and influential women in the world, the top stakeholder, has had plenty of time to right this ship. Therefore…

It’s all lip service.

